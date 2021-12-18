South Oak Cliff football team fired for AT&T Stadium title game





The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears football team wants to make Texas football history this weekend. The coaches said the players are calm, but the atmosphere around the thought of a possible state title is electric. Accompanied by the Dallas Police Department, the team made the journey from Dallas to Arlington in anticipation of Saturday’s 5A Championship game at AT&T Stadium. The school also held a pep talk when South Oak Cliff players loaded onto buses. This will be South Oak Cliff’s first-ever state championship and could be the first Dallas ISD team to win a state title in more than 60 years. “So, so, so proud. So, so proud. Proud is really an understatement,” said Angela Smith, whose son plays on the team. “I really can’t express how exciting it is for them to get this chance to actually play at the Cowboys stadium. It’s so exciting.” A moment the team and their families have dreamed of. “I didn’t born losers, only winners,” Smith added. It was a moment Smith would not miss. Smith drove nine hours from Mississippi to watch her twin boys, Jordan and Jaden Rowe, play under the lights at AT&T Stadium. Both already have offers from Georgia Tech. Defensive line coach Michael Traylor said the team has been focused on and off the field all season. “The will and drive to go to university is even greater now,” he said. Every senior on the team has a GPA higher than 3.2. And some of the players landed on the honor roll, launching some to scholarships in Division I schools. “It doesn’t matter where you go to school,” Traylor said. “If you push academics, academics can take you a long way.” This season, South Oak Cliff alum Teresa Steward has been there every step of the way. “Get ready for the showdown of the century,” she said. The 1979 graduate’s class plans to take to the stands on Saturday with a lucky charm. Even though she said she already knows what the scoreboard will look like. “No bones about it. We got this. SOC!” she added. South Oak Cliff plays against Liberty Hill at AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. There will be a free viewing party at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse for those unable to attend the game. RELATED STORIES: State specific South Oak Cliff football star sign with SMU, TCU, UNT South Oak Cliff Football Team Makes to Title Game After Beating Lubbock Cooper

