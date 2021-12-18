Tennis Premier League: Hyderabad Strikers reach semi-finals; Chennai Stallions win big | tennis news





MUMBAI: Hyderabad Strikers secured their place in the Tennis Premier League semi-finals when they defeated Pune Jaguars 45-35 in their final league game at the Celebration Club on Friday.

Tied in joint second place with 130 points after three games, both teams wanted to win big and it was the Hyderabad team with their overall strength that prevailed. Hyderabad scored 175 points and are pretty much on top, followed by Mumbai Leon Army with 167, with Pune Jaguars and Chennai Stallions in third with 165. With two games left to play, Gujarat Panthers, at 122 and Bengaluru, at 118, also have an outside chance to get the grade.

In the first game of the day, Chennai Stallions seemed to have reserved the best for the latter. They were fifth in the points table after three games and needed a big win to compete for a place in the semi-finals, beating the undefeated Mumbai Leon Army 44-36.

Samanthan Sharan got Chennai off to a great start when she defeated Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8, her first loss in four games. Samantha played aggressive tennis and raced to a 6-1 lead before two unforced errors helped Sowjanya work his way to 6-4 at the change of camp. However, Samantha continued to attack the flanks and maintained her lead to win the score 12-8.

Siddharth Rawat then got into action and scored a convincing 13-7 victory over Ramkumar Ramanathan, also maintaining his unbeaten run. When Purav Raja and Samantha came together to defeat Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya 13-7, it seemed like a curtain for Mumbai, but Ramkumar and Niki combined brilliantly in the men’s doubles to beat Raja and Rawat 1-6 to ensure that although they lost the match, they had a slim 2 point lead over Chennai after their league matches.

In late games on Thursday, Bengaluru Spartans kept their hopes alive with a narrow 41-39 win over Pune Jaguars, while Chennai Stallions beat the Hyderabad Strikers by the same margin.

Results (Friday): Chennai Stallions bt Mumbai Leon Army 44-36 (Samanthat Sharan bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8; Siddharth Rawat bt R Ramkumar 13-7; Purav Raja / Samantha bt Niko Poonacha / Sowjanya 13-7; Raja / Rawat lost to Ramkumar / Pooonacha 6 -14).

Hyderabad Strikers bt Pune Jaguars 45-35 (Karman Kaur bt Rutuja Bhosle 12-8; Arjun Kadhe lost to Ishaque Eqbal 9-11; Vishnu Vardhan/Karman bt Saketh M/Rutuja 12-8; Varshan/Kadhe bt Saketh/Ishaque 12- 8)

(Thurs): Bengaluru Spartans bt Pune Jaguars 41-39 Sabina Sharipova lost to Rutuja Bhosle 8-12; Sriram Balaji bt Ishaque Iqbal 11-9; Sabia/Jeevan N equal with Rutuja/Saketh M 10-10; Balaji/Jeevan bt Saketh/Ishaque 12-8).

Chennai Stallions of Hyderabad Strikers 41-39 (Samantha Sharan of Kaerman Kaur 13-7; Siddharth Rawat of Arjun Kadhe 12-8; Purav Raja/Samantha lost to Vishnu Vardhan/Karman 8-12; Raja/Rawat lost to Kadhe/Vardhan 8 -12).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tennis/top-stories/tennis-premier-league-hyderabad-strikers-make-semis-chennai-stallions-win-big/articleshow/88345726.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos