Late Burst carries Creighton past Wildcats 79-59

OMAHA, Neb. Creighton (9-3 overall, 1-0 BIG EAST) rode a wave of efficient offense and miserly defense to a 79-59 win over Villanova (7-4 overall, 0-1 BIG EAST) in the regular conference season opener for both teams Friday night at the CHI Health Center.

“Creighton played great tonight and we clearly didn’t play well,” said Villanova’s head coach Jay Wright . “I thought we were struggling offensively, and you have to give them credit defensively. When we struggled offensively, they came out in the transition. That point in the first half made a big difference, as it did in the second half.”

Indeed, the Wildcats clawed in 56-54 with just over eight minutes to play, but they didn’t score a field goal the rest of the way. Creighton closed the game with a 23-5 run.

Collin Gillespie led Villanova by 16 points while Eric Dixon added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats were defeated 41-29 overnight and fell to 0-4 in the season they were defeated.

“There were some bad offensive possessions on our part after we had a little run,” Wright noted, “and they got away in transition. They’re quick and they can really get it going, especially in this spot. Creighton played great tonight.”

Creighton scored the first four points of the game before the Wildcats answered with an 8-0 run to take an early 8-4 lead over the Bluejays. A 16-9 sprint from Creighton, largely achieved by a smooth attack, gave it a 20-17 lead as the first half of the clock dropped to under nine minutes.

A three-pointer from Gillespie tied the game at 20.

Five consecutive field goals, including three-pointers from Ryan Hawkins and Andrew Nembhard, made for a 15-6 rise that gave the Bluejays a 35-26 lead at 2:49 in the first half.

Creighton had a nine point lead at half time, 39-30.

The Bluejays converted .567 of their field goals in the first half, including .455 of their attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. Meanwhile, Villanova, who started the period at 7-of-12, made only 3-for-15 for a .370 first-half field goal percentage. The Wildcats generated just three assists on their 10 field goals scored in the period.

Dixon and Gillespie each had eight points to allow Villanova to score in the first 20 minutes. Hawkins gave Creighton a 10-point pace.

The Wildcats made a push early in the second half, but Creighton made up for it with a trio of three-pointers. Villanova cooled off, going down just 2-for-11 from the field in one piece, then trailing 55-46 when the clock dropped below the 12-minute mark of the second half.

A series of defensive stops helped Nova narrow the deficit to 56-54 with just over eight minutes on the clock. But Creighton answered with a run of 13-1, with Nembhard dealing much of the damage, including a steal and a score of 5:15. Meanwhile, the Wildcats missed seven out of eight tries from the field in that span.

When the dust settled, Creighton led 69-55 with just over four minutes left.

Contributing to the Wildcats’ scoring drought in the last 20 minutes was their long-range inaccuracy. Villanova was only 1-of-9 from deep in the first 17:23 of the second half, 11-of-31 from the inside.

The Wildcats finished with just four assists.

“We only had six turnovers, which is positive,” said Wright, “but the four assists stand out. We struggled on offense and when we got open cans from three, we missed them.”

Villanova is slated to open the home portion of its BIG EAST schedule at Finneran Pavilion (FS1 and the Villanova IHeart Radio Network) on Tuesday evening at 7pm. Nationally ranked Xavier will be the opponent.