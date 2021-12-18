SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge





SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury update from BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber. They face each other for the first time in this season of BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Details: In the 4th match of the BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge, Team Sapphire will face Team Amber on December 18 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha. This game starts at 1:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Preview: In the 4th game of the BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge, Team Sapphire will face Team Amber on Saturday. Team Sapphire and Team Amber play each other in the fourth game of this season of BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge. Team Amber defeated Team Pearl in the first game of the season on Friday by 19 runs. They also hope to continue their dominance in this competition. On the other hand, Team Sapphire defeated Team Ruby quite convincingly by 8 wickets in the first game. Here they are going to get another win. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Weather Report: The temperature is expected to hover around 22C on match day with a humidity of 28% and a wind speed of 17 km/h. There is a 10% chance of precipitation during the game. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Pitch Report: The Alappuzha surface offers an even wicket with both divisions expected to get nearly equal amounts of help from the field. Spinners can be valuable again here in the midfielders. Pacers receive first aid given the green surface present. Batters will need to spend quality time on this lane early on. Average 1st innings score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 130. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 45 on this job. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) SAP vs BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Probable XIs: Team Sapphire: MP Vaishna, Gireesh Diya, Drisya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, Sukumar Soorya, TP Ajanya, Renjusha, Nandana, Potti Manasvi Team Amber: HU Bhoomika, George Jincy, VS Mrudhula, P Sourabhya, Sabu Malavika, Dev Jayalekshmi, Jaimon Jisha, M Aswathy, Suren Sandra, KK Aparna, Mohan Ragi Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: KK Aparna coming from 3 wickets from her previous outing, she will hope to make another huge contribution in this match. Drishya Devan stacked 64 runs of 39 balls in the previous game, she will also be an essential fantasy pick for this match. George Jincy half a century from her previous encounter, she may once again prove effective with the bat in this match. Sajeevan Sajana is a crucial all-rounder who has the potential to rack up huge fantasy points with both the bat and the ball. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain George Jincy, KK Aparna Vice Captain Sajeevan Sajana, Drishya Devan Recommended Play XI No.1 for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team: Goalkeepers Drishya Devan (vc)Dev Jayalekshmi fogged George Jincy, TP Ajanya, HU Bhoomika All-rounder KK Aparna , Sajeevan Sajana, Suren Sandra bowlers Nandana, Jaimon Jisha, Giresh Diya Suggested playing XI No.2 for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team: Goalkeepers Drishya Devan, Dev Jayalekshmi Batters George Jincy (c), TP Ajanya, HU Bhoomika, Mohan Ragi Allrounders KK Aparna, Sajeevan Sajana (vc) bowlers Nandana, Jaimon Jisha, Giresh Diya SAP vs BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Expert Advice: KK Aparna will be a great captaincy for both the small leagues and the mini major leagues. Nandana and Mohan Ragi are among the point picks here. The best suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 2-3-3-3. SAP vs AMB BYJU’s KCA T20 Pink Challenge Match 4 Probable Winners: Given the team combinations, Team Sapphire is expected to win this match.

