Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting: Rankings in 2022 After Early Signing Period





The early signing portion of the college soccer recruitment ends on Friday, so now is a great time to check where the Wisconsin Badgers 2022 class stands on the various recruiting sites. Coming from three of the best classes in the program’s history, expectations were high (probably too high) for this year’s class. With a record six 4-star prospects coming from Wisconsin, the hype was off the charts. Well, one of those players reclassified to 2021 (and became a freshman All-American RB for the Badgers, so that counts as a big win!), two of them (OT Joe Brunner, DE Isaac Hamm) signed to Wisconsin, two of them (IOL Billy Schrauth, TE Jerry Cross) have signed elsewhere and one, IOL Carson Hinzman, is waiting until February to sign. Sorry for the confusion, I won’t be signing tomorrow because the schools I’m lucky enough to decide on are so incredible that it makes my decision extremely difficult and I’m going to need a little more time. Thank you Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) December 17, 2021 Not bad, but not great if we’re honest. Much of how this class will be remembered depends on what Hinzman decides: Wisconsin or Ohio state. Anyway, let’s take a look at where the major recruiting services currently rank the Wisconsins group. Now, I’ll be honest with you… I don’t know how the 247 Sports Composite is calculated, but it seems Wisconsin should be a few places higher up there, right? Here are the badgers ranked in the Big Ten by the same sites and also their average recruiting rank: 247 Sports: No. 9/No. 6

247 Sports Composite: No. 11/No. 6

Rivals: No. 12/No. 7

ESPN: No. 9

To3: No. 7/No. 7 Wisconsin is penalized in these rankings for not having a bigger class, which is fine because their average recruiting rankings are higher. Do I wish both numbers were better? Yes, yes I would, but there is something to be said for quality over quantity. This ranking will also rise if Hinzman picks UW or if the Badgers find late bloomers they really want to offer before the February signing date. In terms of specific player rankings, Joe Brunner was the highest-rated offensive, and overall, recruit in the class, while a combination of Isaac Hamm, Curt Neal, and Austin Brown were the highest-rated defensive recruits. I can also imagine that UW will look to the transfer portal for some reinforcements, but they are certainly not an overly active participant there. Update this post once all classes are complete, but here, for entertainment’s sake, is the 247 Composite top ten across the country: Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ohio state Texas Penn State our lady North Carolina Michigan Oklahoma The highest-rated Big Ten West team was Iowa, who clocked in just ahead of #26 Rutgers (No. 27) and Maryland (No. 28) to avoid embarrassing the divisions by having all seven East teams standing in front of all seven West teams.

