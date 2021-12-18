Sports
The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Anime Reveals 6 New Cast Members – News
The Jump Festa ’22 event on Saturday revealed six more cast members for the Shin Tennis no ji-sama U-17 World Cup (The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup) anime series. The new cast members play on the US team.
The new cast includes: (from left to right in the top row, then in the bottom row, character romanizations are not confirmed)
The anime will premiere next year and will be the first television series in the franchise in about a decade.
The new series features the returning cast members:
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (ISLAND) returns from the last 2D anime, The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future, to direct the new series on Studio KAI and MSC, and Mitsutaka Hirota (Anime-Gataris, Nanbaka) again accompanies the scripts. Akiharu Ishiic (Blood+, Ultramarine Magmell) is back to design the characters and serve as the main animation director.
Takeshi Konomi serialized The prince of tennis mangaoriginal run in Shueisha‘s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows high school tennis player Ryma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. That original manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short film, several video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular musical series.
Konomi then launched The Prince of Tennis II manga series in Shueisha‘s Spring SQ. magazine in 2009. The story continues after the national tournament, when Ryma joins a select group of high school students at Japan’s top training camp for players under 17. This ongoing sequel manga spawned its own 2012 TV anime series The Prince of Tennis II. The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. genius 10 series then ran for five volumes from October 2014 to June 2015.
The manga also inspired the Tennis no jisama BEST GAMES!! original video anime (THIS ONE) project that retells the story of the franchise’s top games. The project includes three OVAs released in 2018-2019. The anime franchise also includes the two-part The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime project that debuted on February 13 and April 17.
Most recently, the Ryma! Shinsei Gekijban Tennis no ji-sama (Ryma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis) 3DCG movie for The prince of tennis franchise opened on September 3.
Source: Jump Festa ’22 live stream
