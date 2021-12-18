The Barn at Honeybridge Estate, West Sussex





The 17 acre Honeybridge Estate is newly available to vacationers. It is a family home once owned by the Fyffes banana dynasty, a triumvirate that now consists of a Regency style house and an adjoining cottage in shades of pink, with the wooden shed in a secluded spot next to a undergrowth. The location It is quietly tucked away along a country lane, just off the A24 between Worthing and Horsham, with the chalk ridge of the South Downs in view. The nearest village is Ashurst, about half an hour’s walk away. The nearest train station is Shoreham-by-Sea, about 7 miles away, so it’s better to arrive by car; there is an EV charging station on site. the atmosphere Elegantly rustic. Stripped down to its 16th century bones and rebuilt upside down, it is light and spacious and ideal for a get-together. The open plan second floor leads from a high quality kitchen and dining room to a sitting room with modern fireplace, culminating in a separate games room. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> The living area Pictures of the family make you feel like you’re staying at a friend’s or intruder’s home, but their personal collection of books, toys, and raincoats are welcoming. The accommodation Windows are cleverly designed to give the feeling of being among the trees and there is a balcony terrace where you can sit or dine next to an expansive fig tree. An eyrie is in the rafters with a sofa bed and TV, but the main bedrooms and bathrooms are all on the ground floor, named after the local wildlife such as deer and pheasant. These are simple yet stylish, with old oak beams and whitewashed walls, ornate vases of fresh flowers and books ranging from first-time readers and Enid Blyton to art history books about Vermeer and Hockney. The bedrooms are partially accessible, but the upper floor is not. Dogs pay 35 each. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.8684%"/> One of the bedrooms on the ground floor Food and drink The welcome pack is a treat, filled with local produce including vegetables from the garden of the manager’s parents as well as a Sussex brie and Brighton blue, Kentish apple juice, home made jams, freshly laid eggs and bread. You could take it into town in Barns’ impressive kitchen, but we also enjoyed lunch in the 16th century Fountain Inn in Ashhurst. Lake UK travel What to do There is a games barn (snooker, table football, board games) as well as zip line, tennis and badminton rackets, footballs, basketballs, bicycles, table tennis, croquet and a carp-filled, lily-infested fishing lake. A local highlight is Knepp Castle, home to the Isabella Trees pioneers lowland rewilding project. Ask the manager: Zoe Duffett Julia Donaldson lives in the picturesque town of Steyning, seven minutes away. Visit the Bookshop Steyning on the high street, which sells signed copies of all Julia Donaldsons books (including The Gruffalo) among other things. The highlight The barns’ secluded hot tub is perfect for enjoying under the stars as the steam rises on a crisp winter’s night, or after a long sunny day enjoying a BBQ. How much? The Barn, Honeybridge Estate, Ashurst, West Sussex. Two nights from 1,500 for 12

