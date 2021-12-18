Five top-5 finishes mark day 3 of AU Diving Invite





AUBURN, Ala. Five Vol and Lady Vol divers secured a top-5 finish on day three of Friday’s Auburn Diving Invitational. Five Vol and Lady Vol divers secured a top-5 finish on day three of Friday’s Auburn Diving Invitational. In another battle on the springboards, Bryden Hattie came second in the 3-meter, with a score of 410.15, an improvement of 30 points over the prelims. Matthew Wade just missed the 400 point margin during the prelims and went for 397.60. He finished fifth overall after a score of 375.85. Jacob Reasor achieved a zone qualification score of 331.60 and placed seventh. Dillon Richardson checked in one spot behind Reasor after posting a score of 316.50. “Another strong performance from Bryden on the springboard, and he was right in the mix to win,” said Parrington. “He’s really diving with a lot of confidence now. I’m really excited to have Matt back on the 3m, and he did an exceptional dive. Jake showed a lot of improvement and we used another dive with him again today. He’s getting better and better.” and better, so people better watch out for Jacob Reasor . Dillon bounced back well after not having the best preliminaries. I look forward to the men’s tower to complete the invitation tomorrow.” Three Lady Vols finished in the top five on the platform. Kara Holt led the way in third place with a score of 260.40. grace cable (259.75) and She Rider (259.30) both set personal bests on the platform to finish fourth and fifth respectively and qualify for zones. Madison Reese placed a 184.20, while Emily Ann Wolfson rounded it out with a 148.70. “Between Kara, Grace and Elle, all three had really strong and consistent lists on the platform,” Dive Coach Dave Parrington said. “Kara had the chance to win the entire event, so that was a really positive performance for her. That was her best score of the season. I was proud of Grace and Elle setting personal bests. We had a great battle between the three from Maddie didn’t have a great day, but this was a good learning experience for her, taking the stage outside the home for the first time in her career. “I feel like we’ve really accomplished a lot this week. This really helped us prepare against teams we’ll see during the championship seasons. Overall, I’m very proud of our performance this week and I’m excited to see what we will see.” can do in a few weeks at our invitation.” The last day of the Auburn Diving Invitational will conclude on Saturday with the men’s platform at noon. For the most current information about the program, follow Tennessee Swimming & Diving onTwitterandInstagramand like usfacebook.

