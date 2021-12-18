Ashes cricket 2021 live score, updates: England captain Joe Roots nightmare curse continues, Australia vs England

Englands journey goes from bad to worse, with Poms rolling in for another low on day three of the Adelaide pink-ball Test.

Welcome to news.com.au’s coverage of day three of the Pink-ball Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval.

England suffered another horror crash, knocked out for 236 on Saturday and trailing Australia by 237 in the first innings.

Captain Joe Root and No. 3 batter Dawid Malan previously stabilized the ship and banded together for their second consecutive century of partnership before young gun Cameron Green broke the stands after the dinner break.

The Poms then lost 4/19 in a disastrous passage of the game for the tourists, with Root and Malan both falling short by triple digits.

Former England spinner Graemme Swann told Channel 7: “It’s back to the bad old days for England, so defensive, so negative. I mean, stupid mistakes.”

Australian speedy Mitchell Starc then cleared the tail and took four wickets to continue his impressive form with the pink ball.

Earlier on Friday, the hosts declared on 9/473 after Marnus Labuschagne scored his sixth Test century. David Warner and Australian captain Steve Smith were also painfully short of tons.

Starc again removed under fire left-handed Rory Burns, while debutant Michael Neser claimed his first Test wicket with his second delivery in Australian whites.

The game was halted early on day two after a lightning strike forced a premature end.

Australia does not enforce a sequel

Mitchell Starc has claimed the last wicket, clearing England’s Stuart Broad for 9 with a short ball that hacked into the air and was caught by Travis Head on cover.

Australian captain Steve Smith has chosen not to force the sequel, meaning the Aussies will bat under lights tonight.

Lyon gets another one

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has dealt the first blow after the tea break, knocking out English all-rounder Chris Woakes for 24.

The off-spinner got a pitch to cut back sharply at Woakes, who threw the ball inside out on his stumps.

The Aussies then missed a chance to score another scalp, with Mitchell Starc setting a rule chance at the bowling of Cameron Green, Ollie Robinson and giving extra life to 0.

But the dropped catch didn’t matter in the end, with Lyon Robinson doing the next one, trapping LBW for a duck. A review couldn’t save the English tailender.

England are now eight down and Stuart Broad is next in the middle.

England gloveman gone for a duck

The Poms surrender at Adelaide Oval.

Mitchell Starc has cleared England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for his third wicket of the innings, tricking the righthander into a cover drive that was edged and caught by David Warner on the first slip.

The Australians just don’t seem to miss any opportunities that come their way on the field.

“Gosh, this is good bowling from Mitchell Starc,” former Australian captain Ricky Ponting told Channel 7.

“Fantastic bowling, the pressure had built up on Jos Buttler who couldn’t help it, threw himself into a big drive.

“This relentless pressure from Australia has given them another wicket, and it’s a big one.”

England have now lost 4/19 in a horror passage of play since the dinner break.

Chris Woakes joins team-mate Ben Stokes in the middle as England are desperate for the dreaded sequel.

Pope thwarted by Lyon

Australian centurion Marnus Labuschagne snagged an excellent short leg catch to clear England’s Ollie Pope for 5.

Pope skipped the crease to an off-spinner from Nathan Lyon and looked to shoot the ball through the center of the wicket.

But the righthander only managed to clip the ball directly to Labuschagne’s chest and the Queenslander did well to hold onto the opportunity.

Pope scored an average of 15.60 against spin bowlers in Test cricket in 2021.

The English skipper’s nightmare continues

Joe Root failed to make it to another coveted Ashes century on Australian soil.

The England captain has registered eight Test fifties down under, but has never converted any of those starts to triple digits.

Just after dinner break at Adelaide Oval, Root unnecessarily poked at a short delivery outside the stump of the young Cameron Green rifle.

The thick outer rim was brought low to the grass on the first slip by Australian captain Steve Smith and Root went back to the barns for 62.

“What a moment to get the number one seed out, back-to-back too,” former Australian batter Matthew Hayden told Channel 7.

“Big tall boy, bowls real swing, provides some form and really worked over the number one batsman there.”

Green has now fired Root twice in as many innings.

England No. 3 Dawid Malan was sacked shortly afterwards, falling 20 short of a second Ashes century.

The left-hander looked to have cut Mitchell Starc through the point, but the thick outer rim flew to Smith on slip, who claimed a smart catch on his right.

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope are the two new center hitters for England.

Another century stands for Root and Malan

England captain Joe Root and No. 3 batter Dawid Malan have scored a goal for the second time in a row, reaching the milestone in 164 balls at Adelaide Oval.

With the exception of a few inside edges who narrowly dodged the punches, it’s been a mostly clear session for England so far.

The Poms have managed 11th century partnerships in Test cricket this year – nine of them were involved with Root.

Australia’s WinViz forecast has plunged below 50 percent for the first time in the series.

Soon after, Root spawned a half-century of his own, hitting the milestone in 91 balls. It is his eighth test fifty on Australian soil.

This is now the biggest collaboration by a touring side in a Pink-ball Test in Australia.

Fifty for Malan

England’s Dawid Malan has put forward his ninth Test fifty at Adelaide Oval, reaching the small milestone in 86 balls.

The following episode, debutant Michael Neser knocked England skipper Joe Root out into the front row and the Aussies clamored for the review – but Hawkeye replays suggested the ball might have bounced over the stumps.

Steve Smith didn’t have a great track record with the DRS and apparently nothing has changed in the three years since.

Skipper and Malan keep the ship in balance

England captain Joe Root and number 3 batter Dawid Malan have teamed up for a 50-run collaboration at Adelaide Oval, making day three an ideal start for the tourists.

The Australian seamen have bowled a fractional shot in the first 45 minutes of the game, with the only chance being an inner edge of Malan narrowly avoiding crashing into the stumps.

Meanwhile, Root has moved up to the number 5 spot on the all-time list for the most test runs in a calendar year, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s best 12 months ever.

England’s horror tour is only going to get worse

After England’s cricketers were outclassed on day two of the Adelaide Test, the International Cricket Council delivered further bad news to the Poms that evening.

On Friday, the ICC confirmed that England had been penalized an additional three World Test Championship points for their sloppy overestimation in last week’s Gabba test. England had to bowl 98 overs on day two in Brisbane, but only got through 84.

The ICC then fined each of England’s players 100 per cent of their match money, also scoring five points up the World Test Championship ladder.

But the penalty was tightened after the ICC clarified in a statement Friday night: “England were eight overs short (not five overs short as previously announced) but were fined only 100 per cent of their match money due to the cap.

“However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and should reflect the actual number of penalty overs that a team fails to meet the minimum requirement under Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Terms of Play, therefore they are penalized with one point for each then were them short.”

England have now fallen to seventh on the World Test Championship table.

Last summer, Australia was fined 40 percent of match money for a slow overload during the Boxing Day Test match against India in the MCG.

The Aussies were also stripped of four World Test Championship points, ultimately costing them a place in the Test Championship final.

But England’s assistant coach Graham Thorpe was unimpressed by the overload problem, telling reporters on Thursday: “I think there are bigger things going on in the world than over-taxation.”