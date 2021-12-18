Sports
Football training report: December 17
Format: Full pads
From a coaching change, to teammates leaving the program, to two disheartening defeats late in the season, there are plenty of potential distractions for the Oregon football team as the Alamo Bowl approaches.
That’s not to say about each duck’s individual situation and possible distractions specific to its own life. Higher security Jordan Happle, for example, is preparing to play its final college game when Oregon faces Oklahoma on December 29 in San Antonio.
But Happle said he won’t let the impending end of his collegiate career affect his preparation.
“I’m focused,” he said, “on beating Oklahoma.”
Four members of the UO defense met with the media on Friday after training. All four had potential distractions to handle beyond those of the team as a whole. Happle’s career is coming to an end. Verone McKinley III generates some buzz as an NFL draft prospect. Jackson LaDuke has been largely lost to injury at the end of a second season in a row. And Jeffrey Low, along with LaDuke, is about to lose his position coach and the man who recruited him to Oregon, Ken Wilson, to Nevada, where Wilson was recently named head coach.
But Wilson, like the rest of Oregon’s assistants this season, is still in Eugene preparing the Ducks for the Alamo Bowl, despite the former head coach’s departure. Mario Cristobal. The staff is playing out the season here and players say they are committed to doing the same.
“We kind of approach it like we owe it to ourselves, with everything we’ve been through this year,” said LaDuke, who made his season debut in November after recovering from a knee injury. “We deserved this bowling game, so now we have to win.”
Bassa even used the same “1-0” mantra that turned Cristobal into a team motto this season.
“Everybody’s focus is still here,” Bassa said. “We are still focused on Oklahoma, we are improving every day and are only 1-0 in our process.”
McKinley said after Oregon’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, the Ducks had a choice to either be beaten again in their bowl game, or set the tone for a successful 2022 season by finishing 2021 on the right foot. Close. His message was no different on Friday.
“The last game we played wasn’t too hot,” said McKinley. “To go out and have another chance, against a good team from Oklahoma, is huge for us. We’re excited about it.”
Practice highlights: Each side of the ball took a win in a 2-minute practice that required a field goal to win. Don’t’e Thornton caught a pass in traffic and won a big chunk of yardage to set up a 41-yard field goal that Camden Lewis drilled. With the two on the field, Bryan Addison won the defense scenario with an interception. A “good on good” drill performed in the red zone included touchdown passes from Ty Thompson nasty Spencer Webb and from Jay Butterfield nasty Troy Franklin.
Avante Dickerson had a nice pass breakup in 7-on-7 in the red zone, continuing a strong week of freshman training. In 1-on-1 drills, Happle broke a few balls in the end zone while Webb and Kris Hutson caught touchdown passes. Cross Patton and Jaylin Davies crank up the “thud” with a really loud hit during the first 11-to-11 period of the day.
other observations: The Ducks practiced without Devon Williams, who announced Thursday that he would enter the NFL Draft and bypass the bowl. Kayvon Thibodeaux also bypasses the Alamo Bowl to prepare for tap while Malasala Aumavae-Laulu plays in the bowl before leaving for the draft with one year left of eligibility. christian palace takes place kicks behind Lewis and Will Hutchinson is the backup for kick-off in the absence of Henry Katleman, who entered the transfer portal together with cornerback DJ James and defensive tackle Jayson Jones.
Sources
2/ https://goducks.com/news/2021/12/17/football-practice-report-dec-17.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]