Football training report: December 17

: Moshofsky Center: Full pads

From a coaching change, to teammates leaving the program, to two disheartening defeats late in the season, there are plenty of potential distractions for the Oregon football team as the Alamo Bowl approaches.

That’s not to say about each duck’s individual situation and possible distractions specific to its own life. Higher security Jordan Happle , for example, is preparing to play its final college game when Oregon faces Oklahoma on December 29 in San Antonio.

But Happle said he won’t let the impending end of his collegiate career affect his preparation.

“I’m focused,” he said, “on beating Oklahoma.”

Four members of the UO defense met with the media on Friday after training. All four had potential distractions to handle beyond those of the team as a whole. Happle’s career is coming to an end. Verone McKinley III generates some buzz as an NFL draft prospect. Jackson LaDuke has been largely lost to injury at the end of a second season in a row. And Jeffrey Low , along with LaDuke, is about to lose his position coach and the man who recruited him to Oregon, Ken Wilson , to Nevada, where Wilson was recently named head coach.

But Wilson, like the rest of Oregon’s assistants this season, is still in Eugene preparing the Ducks for the Alamo Bowl, despite the former head coach’s departure. Mario Cristobal . The staff is playing out the season here and players say they are committed to doing the same.

“We kind of approach it like we owe it to ourselves, with everything we’ve been through this year,” said LaDuke, who made his season debut in November after recovering from a knee injury. “We deserved this bowling game, so now we have to win.”

Bassa even used the same “1-0” mantra that turned Cristobal into a team motto this season.

“Everybody’s focus is still here,” Bassa said. “We are still focused on Oklahoma, we are improving every day and are only 1-0 in our process.”

McKinley said after Oregon’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, the Ducks had a choice to either be beaten again in their bowl game, or set the tone for a successful 2022 season by finishing 2021 on the right foot. Close. His message was no different on Friday.

“The last game we played wasn’t too hot,” said McKinley. “To go out and have another chance, against a good team from Oklahoma, is huge for us. We’re excited about it.”

Practice highlights: Each side of the ball took a win in a 2-minute practice that required a field goal to win. Don’t’e Thornton caught a pass in traffic and won a big chunk of yardage to set up a 41-yard field goal that Camden Lewis drilled. With the two on the field, Bryan Addison won the defense scenario with an interception. A “good on good” drill performed in the red zone included touchdown passes from Ty Thompson nasty Spencer Webb and from Jay Butterfield nasty Troy Franklin .

Avante Dickerson had a nice pass breakup in 7-on-7 in the red zone, continuing a strong week of freshman training. In 1-on-1 drills, Happle broke a few balls in the end zone while Webb and Kris Hutson caught touchdown passes. Cross Patton and Jaylin Davies crank up the “thud” with a really loud hit during the first 11-to-11 period of the day.