Australian Open, tennis news 2021, Andy Murray return, Rafael Nadal return, injury, scores, results, last

Rafael Nadal regarded his unofficial return to competition in Abu Dhabi as a positive start after falling to Andy Murray in a high-quality exhibition game on Friday.

In a battle between two former world number one, the Scot won 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Nadal, who had played just two games in six months after a foot injury that prevented him from playing at Wimbledon and the US Open, returned to action for the first time since August.

I think I’ve done a lot of things right and other things, of course I have to recover after a long time, some things that when you’re under competition come automatically, said Nadal after meeting Murray for the first time since 2016.

Now I have to think more, otherwise you won’t have this extra time to make the right decisions.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Nadal said he even surprised himself with the quality of his playing. Source: AFP

Overall it was a positive game, I even had my chances of winning that second set. It’s just a positive start. I played even better than I thought a few weeks ago. The 20-time Grand Slam champion says he only started playing practice sets two days ago.

In Mallorca I have played zero of these matches in the last five months. I was just doing exercises and a little more control to try to make the normal evolution for the foot, Nadal explained.

On Wednesday, Nadal trained in Abu Dhabi with world number 14 Denis Shapovalov, who was impressed.

He killed me on the field yesterday, so I think he’s feeling pretty good, said the 22-year-old Canadian.

Another intense session came against the world’s number 5, Andrey Rublev, who said their two and a half hour hit had destroyed him.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Briton Andy Murray returns the ball to Spaniard Rafael Nadal during their semi-final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi on December 17, 2021. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) Source: AFP

Meanwhile, Murray was pleased with his two victories in the Abu Dhabi exhibition so far, having beaten compatriot Daniel Evans on Thursday before getting rid of Nadal.

Murray put in a strong performance on Friday, serving well and moving comfortably with his metal hip.

I saw him play well, Nadal said. I think he played good tennis last year and now it seems he can play more often with less restrictions. I see him moving well.

Nadal plans to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP 250 event ahead of the Australian Open, with Murray also set to compete in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Get all the latest tennis news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!!!

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Alcott and Barty Share Newcombe Medal | 01:33

There is a vaccine mandate for all players who want to be part of the action at Melbourne Park in January and Nadal was asked if he was behind such a decision.

I’m not with or without, I’m just following what the health organization says, Nadal said.

I don’t pretend to know more than the competent people say.