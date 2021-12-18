Sports
Ranveer Singh’s 1983 Cricket World Cup film to launch NFTs on December 23
Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on the 1983 World Cup, is all set to launch the film’s digital collectibles, or NFTs, on December 23.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to venture into NFTs.
- NFTs are also becoming increasingly popular among Bollywood celebs.
- The NFTs are based on Polygon blockchain and will feature the physical cricket memorabilia, animated digital avatars, posters and more.
Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on World Cup 1983, are all set to launch the movies digital collectibles or NFTs on December 23rd. The film starring Singh describes the life of Kapil Dev with a focus on the cricket World Cup that India won in 1983. Since the film is based on such an important historical event, film director Kabir Khan wants to sell the posters, cricket memorabilia etc. as NFTs.
NFTs are also becoming increasingly popular among Bollywood celebs. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, everyone has ventured into NFTs. The NFTs are based on Polygon blockchain and will feature the Ranveer Singh starrer 83’s physical cricket memorabilia, animated digital avatars, posters, images and video scenes. “We are excited to enter this exciting arena of digital opportunities to offer Bollywood and cricket fans the chance to capitalize on the film’s box office success in a way that has never been done before, Kabir Khan told IANS.
Khan said: “’83’ is a moment in Indian history that affects everyone, making this a unique opportunity for collectors, and we’re excited to see the response.
The creators of 83 are teaming up with NFT Labs, Inc and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the film’s NFTs. The CEO of NFT Labs said that when you consider that the film is based on such an important event in history, people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history!”
In connection with this, Salman Khan has also launched his NFT marketplace. The collection of NFTs will include movie clips of Dabangg posters and stills.
What are NFTs?
NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital properties that are unique or cannot be replaced by anything else. The digital properties can be anything, such as drawings, music or movie posters.
