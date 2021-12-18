Michigan Footballs Compare 2022 Class to Recent Recruiting Classes

The Michigan Wolverines had about as good an early signing day as could be expected. Jim Harbaugh and the company were able to flip QB Alex Orji from Virginia Tech, WR Amorion Walker from our lady, and S Keon Sabb of Clemson. In addition, they were able to get DE Derrick Moore from Baltimore and WR Darrius Clemons from Portland. All in all, it was a great day being a Michigan Wolverine. With the 2022 recruiting class largely complete (we were still waiting for Kevonte Henry and a few uncommitted prospects who seem to be long shots at this point), it’s fascinating to compare this class to previous years. For this exercise, use the 247Sports ratings.

quarterback

2022: Alex Orji (National No. 428), Jayden Denegal (456)

2021: JJ McCarthy (25)

2020: Dan Villari (NR)

2019: Cade McNamara (268)

Harbaugh surprised a few people on Wednesday by flipping Virginia Tech’s Alex Orji, despite already having quite a bit of competition on the roster. With McNamara, McCarthy, or a combination of both, presumably holding the position for the next 3+ years, it’s okay that Michigan took two development players.

run back

2022: CJ Stokes (757)

2021: Donovan Edwards (42), Tavierre Dunlap (409)

2020: Blake Corum (129)

2019: Zach Charbonnet (46)

Stokes may be considerably less hyped than those who came before him, but he’s no slouch. Mike Hart has such a track record of discovering hidden gems in the running back position that he’s earned the benefit of the doubt. With Corum and Edwards returning next year, the running back room will be restocked.

Wide receiver

2022: Tyler Morris (115), Darrius Clemons (131), Amorion Walker (522)

2021: Cristian Dixon (227), Andrel Anthony (528)

2020: AJ Henning (102), Roman Wilson (354)

2019: Cornelius Johnson (175), Giles Jackson (303), Mike Sainristil (595), Quintel Kent (958)

Ahead of Wednesday, the wide receiver looked like a weak spot in this year’s class. You can’t blame recruits for not wanting to sit behind the log jam depth chart in Ann Arbor, with pretty much every recipient returning next year. However, Early Signing Day completely changed the story. 2022 is arguably the best class of recent years with Morris, Clemons and Walker all seeping off the potential in different ways. Take a bow, Josh Gattis.

Tight ending

2022: Colston Loveland (344), Marlin Klein (539)

2021: Louis Hansen (276)

2020: Matthew Hibner (400)

2019: Erick Alle (346)

Michigan has traditionally waved at the gates and mostly missed. However, scouting less highly regarded recruits has been spectacular, so the fallback options are proving to be quite good. Erick All will probably come out on top of this bunch, but Colston Loveland is my pick for Sleeper of the Year in the class of 2022.

Attacking line

2022: Alessandro Lorenzetti (660), Connor Jones (981), Andrew Gentry* (NA)

2021: Giovanni El-Hadi (88), Raheem Anderson (211), Greg Crippen (275), Tristan Bounds (420)

2020: Zak Zinter (265), Jeffrey Persi (322), Reece Atteberry (438)

2019: Trente Jones (108), Nolan Rumler (174), Trevor Keegan (176), Karsen Barnhart (266), Zach Carpenter (554), Jack Stewart (573)

*Technically a 2020 recruit, had a mission.

By looking at that class of 2019, you can begin to understand why Michigan was able to score all six touchdowns on the ground against Ohio state this year. That’s an incredibly impressive start to a class that’s just getting started. The 2022 class is certainly taking players of the type under the radar as Lorenzetti and Jones are not highly regarded by the recruiting services. However, the Michigan staff seems very high on all three. I expect to see more of the class of 2020 on the field next year and a big incoming class in 2023 next year.

Defense Line

2022: Derrick Moore (79), Mason Graham (355), Kenneth Grant (446), Kevonte Henry* (379)

2021: Rayshaun Benny (198), George Rooks (263), Kechaun Bennett (354), TJ Guy (937), Ikechukwu Iwunnah (NR), Dominick Giudice (NR)

2020: Braiden McGregor (123), Jaylen Harrell (294), Aaron Lewis (464), Kris Jenkins (513)

2019: Chris Hinton (31), Mazi Smith (105), David Ojabo (314), Mike Morris (396), Gabe Newburg (773)

*Hasn’t signed yet

We haven’t seen much of the classes of 2020 and 2021 yet. What we’ve seen is that the 2019 class led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship. This year’s lesson is anchored by Derrick Moore, an end/tackle tweener who has drawn comparisons to Chase Young. I don’t expect 2022 to be as good as 2019, but if they can be the second best class on this list, great things are in store for Michigan.

linebacker

2022: Jimmy Rolder (278), Micah Pollard (700), Deuce Spurlock (969)

2021: Junior Colson (90), Jaydon Hood (251), Tyler McLaurin (504)

2020: Kalel Mullings (152), Osman Savage (300), Nikhai Hill-Green (393), Cornell Wheeler (471)

2019: Anthony Solomon (223), Charles Thomas (507), Joey Velazquez (NR)

It feels to me like the linebacker spot has been hit with the most attrition based on this list. That should come as no surprise given the move from Don Browns scheme to Mike Macdonalds. Rolder comes to Ann Arbor as an old-school, Big Ten, thumping linebacker who could fill a Josh Ross-esque role. None of these lessons really strike me as exceptionally good or exceptionally bad.

subordinate

2022: Will Johnson (20), Keon Sabb (94), Zeke Berry (181), Kody Jones (331), Myles Pollard (585), Damani Dent (919)

2021: Rod Moore (510), JaDen McBurrows (555)

2020: Andre Seldon (161), Jordan Morant (165), Darion Green-Warren (190), Makari Paige (245), RJ Moten (256), William Mohan (461), Eamonn Dennis (484)

2019: Daxton Hill (14), Jalen Perry (200), Quinten Johnson (316), DJ Turner II (400), George Johnson III (876)

The crowned jewel of the 2022 class is here. This is easily the best class we’ve seen in Michigan in the last four years. That’s saying something, as 2019 included both Daxton Hill and DJ Turner, both of whom were anchors for this year’s Big Ten Championship team. Will Johnson could be the best corner in Michigan since Jourdan Lewis. Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry are both freak athletes who can play multiple positions in the secondary. The consensus also seems to be that Jones, Pollard and Dent are all underrated. This can be a program-changing class in secondary that can block opposing passes.

Specialists

2022:

2021: Tommy Doman (NA)

2020:

2019:

Nothing to see here. Quinn Nordin, Jake Moody and Brad Robbins have been making Michigan’s special teams hum for quite some time. Doman will take over one (or more) of those roles in the future.

Overall, it’s very clear what the positions of need were (WR, TE, DL, DB) and where Michigan could afford to potentially chase five stars (QB, RB, OL, LB). Of course there will be both positive and negative surprises. All things considered, Jim Harbaugh and his staff have to be content with finishing a top-10 class in a year after a 2-4 campaign in which Harbaugh’s seat was red-hot towards 2021. The fruits of this year will likely be the Big Ten Championship. featured in the 2023 class, but the 2022 class is absolutely solid across the board.