



Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer dominated this tennis era. Three names, three legends. For the past 20 years, the Big 3 have been the absolute rulers of the ATP Tour and arguably the strongest in tennis history. Won 60 Grand Slam titles, evenly split between each, and a string of records set from year to year have enabled the three tenors to win over fans around the world and bring many people closer to the sport. Time and again we have wondered who is the strongest, without getting a definite answer. But who of the three only wants to analyze the statistics and has reached the magic number of 20 slams in less time? Taking age as the criterion, it is Novak Djokovic who was the youngest (34 years and 2 months) to win his 20 Grand Slam (Wimbledon 2021). Roger Federer achieved the feat at the age of 36 at the 2018 Australian Open and Rafael Nadal was 34 years and four months old when he lifted his 20th Major at the 2020 French Open. 20 Slam, it’s always Nole who’s the master. How the Big 3 dominated the past decade The Serbian champion, who turned pro in 2003, won Wimbledon in 2021 and took him 18 years. Nadal and Federer, on the other hand, took 19 years (the Spaniard turned pro in 2001 and won his 20th slam in 2020, Roger joined the pros in 1999 and joined the feat in 2018). The statistics of the past decade all lean heavily in favor of the current No. 1 on the ATP ranking. If King Roger had won 16 slams up to 2011, Nadal 9 and Djokovic just 1, in the decade 2011-2021, Nole won 19 slams, one more than Federer, Nadal and Murray combined. The Serb finished the year as number one in the world 6 times, against a total of 4 times of the other three. Djokovic also won the final four times (double the three opponents) and topped the ATP rankings for 334 weeks, while adding those of the other 3 would come out at 199. The sub-optimal form of Federer and Nadal, combined with the Serbian tennis player’s outrageous strength and continuity, seems to herald that in the 2022 season Djokovic will be able to break free of the two opponents and win some other rounds of slam. Next target: Australian Open.

