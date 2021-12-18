The gratin of French table tennis at the Glaz Arena in Cesson-Svign





Cesson, near Rennes, will host the 91st edition of the French Table Tennis Championships this weekend (17-19 December 2022). On site, the French elite of the white ball decides in a beautiful atmosphere. Simon Gauzy and Carole Grundisch. These two names may not ring a bell, but they are the two reigning French table tennis champions, male and female. A fun sport, where everyone uses the good old expression ping pong, but a sport that is still little known. However, from December 17 to 19, there is a show next to the Glaz arena in Cesson-Svign, the handball player. France’s best table tennis players compete there for the five national titles at stake: women’s singles, men’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Behind the scenes and around the tables, 120 volunteers work hard to ensure that the evidence runs smoothly. A sigh of relief for Valentin Aubergier, the local manager of the event’s organization and communication. “We joined the Federation in June 2020. Then the health crisis evolved. We were supposed to do these championships in March 2021, then in May and here we are in December. But we are happy because two weeks ago we were still under threat to organize the game behind closed doors“. Finally, more than 4000 people are expected for three days of competition. A less evil. Sports side, a total of 48 men and 48 women. Among the men, Simon Gauzy, defending champion and number 1 in France, remains the favorite. A major absentee among the Bretons: Jules Rolland, Thorign-Fouillard (35) player, not sufficiently recovered from a hip injury.

Bastien Rembert, who started to hit the small white ball Vern-sur-Seiche (35) but now plays Angers, will try to pull his pin out of play. Among the girls, Jia Nan Yuan and Pritikha Pavade, who both represented France at the Tokyo Games, would face each other in a great duel.

A Breton watches: Romane Le Scour, 73rd Frenchman. Finistrienne, she lives, she studies and she trains Rennes. In the singles she aims for a final of 1/8. In the doubles she lost to Julie Pennec, her partner from Finistère, in the first round. Same in mixed doubles.

