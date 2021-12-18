ORLANDO, Fla. The 2021 Northern Illinois University Huskies fell just seconds short of taking one final second win as time passed with NIU on the Coastal Carolina eight-yard line and the Huskies fell to the Chanticleers, 47-41, in the Tailgreeter Cure Scale.

With the bowl loss, the Mid-American Conference Champion Huskies closed the season 9-5, just a year after going scoreless (0-6) with the second-youngest team in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Coastal Carolina set an 11-2 final record.

“All you can ask of your team is to give it everything you have,” said NIU head coach Thomas hammock , the MAC Coach of the Year. “I thought they did, they put it on the line for 60 minutes and gave us a chance. I couldn’t be more proud of this team. I’m just happy as a head coach to be here with this group of guys.” “

NIU led 41-33 John Richardson hit a 45-yard field goal with 11:51 to play, securing the Huskies’ biggest lead of the game.

Coastal Carolina came back with a six-play, 64-yard drive in 2:44 with CCU quarterback Grayson McCall as he came under pressure to connect with All-America tight end Isaiah Likely, who had an excellent catch of a ball from his made shoe tops and this one took 40 meters for a score. NIUs Jordan Gandy broke the two-point conversion pass and the Huskies led 41-39 with 9:07 to play.

On third and one on NIU’s next possession, quarterback Rocky Lombardy was stopped short and when? Clint Ratkovich took a direct click on the next game, the Huskies failed to put down fourth for the first time in 14 attempts and CCU took over from the NIU 34. It only took the Chanticleers one game to take the lead take when McCall threw the ball forward to bump Braydon Bennett on the option and the traffic jam went 34 yards to the end zone. The conversion pass to Likely was good, giving Coastal a 47-41 lead with 6:40 left.

NIU appeared to be on one of its proprietary game-winning drives, with Lombardi completing passes to Cole Tucker and Miles Joiner . On third and 14, Lombardi clambered for 13 yards, but was hit and fumbled. Coastal Carolina recovered and took over the 44 yard line with 3:21 to play.

The Huskie defense stepped up, forced a punt, and NIU had one last shot at a winning score. Starting from their own 13-yard line with 2:29 to play, Lombardi completed nine of 12 passes, including a 23-yarder to Tucker on the fourth and four, and a 15-yard completion to tailback Jay Ducker on the third and five. A completion of seven meters to Messiah Travis to the 10-yard line proved precious when the receiver went on the line, costing the Huskies 10 precious seconds due to a runoff round.

Lombardi then hit Joiner for two yards and, after an incompletion, for four yards. With just two seconds left on the clock, time had passed before NIU could abort one more time, ending the ride and the season.

“We turned the ball around once, we were stopped in fourth and that gave them momentum,” said Hammock. “[Coastal Carolina] plays made. That’s a good football team and we haven’t played enough.”

NIU put in 88 plays and racked up 516 yards in total offense in the game, including a season high of 335 rushing. The Huskies didn’t step into the game. freshman Jay Ducker ran for 146 yards on 24 carries and Antario Brown added 105 yards on 12 carries. Brown, fullback Clint Ratkovich and Lombardi all scored quick TDs, while Lombardi had touchdown passes to Tucker and Joiner.

Tucker finished with six catches for 87 yards, while Joiner caught a season-high five passes. Lombardi completed passes to nine different receivers and threw 181 yards on 20-of-33 passes.

McCall threw for 315 yards on 22-of-30 passing with four touchdowns.

There were seven changes of leadership and only one punt in the game. The Huskies scored on the opening drive on an 11 play and 75 yard drive when Lombardi hit Tucker in fourth place and scored out of five for a score. NIU was leading 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime.

Coastal Carolina used long plays, including a 40-yard pass from McCall to Aaron Bedgood and completions of 27 and 40 yards to Likely, as well as the 34-yard throw forward to Bennett, to score their points, while the Huskies once again took control over the clock with 39:20 time of possession.

– NIU –