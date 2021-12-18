College Football Schedule: What Bowl Games Are On Today? Times, TV channels for December 17-18

The college football postseason is officially upon us.

A record 84 teams have qualified for bowls this season, and thanks to the creation of the Frisco Classic, they are all postseason-bound. This is the first time any team that finished 6-6 or better has been in a bowl. The 2021-22 bowl season is historic for other reasons as well. Cincinnati became the first group of 5 schools to make the College Football Playoff, while Michigan made its first appearance in the CFP.

Bowl season will also be an opportunity for some of the country’s most overlooked players, such as Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, to finally gain fame and national exposure. With big players like Kenny Pickett and Kenneth Walker opting out of New Year’s Six bowls, there will be more emphasis on smaller bowls as these have become more exciting matchups.

Furthermore, winning seasons are at stake, NCAA records are at stake, and fortunes are at stake.

The College Football Playoff is not contested until late December and early January; in the meantime, you can get your college football fix with dozens of other bowls starting this weekend.

The full schedule for Friday and Saturday’s college football bowl games, plus final scores and how to watch each game live.

Friday December 17th

Scale matchup Time (ET) TV channel Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo Afternoon ESPN, fuboTV Cure Bowl Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

This is the second appearance in the Bahamas Bowl for both squads in the game’s seven editions. Middle Tennessee is coming off a 6-6 regular season without a signature win, but it is playing in its first bowl game since 2018. The Blue Raiders’ six defensive touchdowns lead the nation. Toledo went 7-5, with four of the losses by three points or less and all for qualifying teams, including then-No. 8 Notre Dame. The Rockets have won four of their last five and three in a row heading into the game. They have only made six turnovers all season.

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

Northern Illinois has one of the best stories in college football this year. The Huskies went from 0-6 to 9-4 last season and a MAC conference title this season. They are led by alum Thomas Hammock and propelled by one of the best running games in the country, averaging 234.2 yards per game and over 5 yards per carry, finishing fifth in the nation. The Chanticleers, who had been in the standings for much of the season, finished 10-2 after narrow losses to Georgia State and Appalachian State. The Chants are one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country; they are sixth in the nation in scoring offense and seventh in total offense.

Saturday December 18

Scale matchup Time (ET) TV channel Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State 11 hours ESPN, fuboTV New Mexico Bowl UTEP vs Fresno . State 2:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV independence bowl UAB vs. no. 13 BYU 3.30 pm ABC, fuboTV lend tree bowl East Michigan vs. Liberty 5:45 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV LA Bowl The State of Utah vs. the State of Oregon 7:30 pm ABC, fuboTV New Orleans Bowl No. 23 Louisiana vs Marshall 9:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

Western Kentucky probably has the two best players in the country you’ve never heard of. Quarterback QB Bailey Zappe is four touchdowns away from breaking Joe Burrow’s single-season mark; he averages four passing touchdowns per game. Most of his passes are on wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, the second best passcatcher in the country. App State appears in the Sun Belt title game, where it lost to Louisiana for the second time this season. The Mountaineers have a ranked win; they were upset then – no. 14 Coast Carolina.

UTEP vs Fresno . State

UTEP qualifies for bowls for the first time since 2014 thanks to a turnaround orchestrated by coach Dana Dimel. The Miners started 6-1 but finished 1-4. One thing they have ahead of them is they are one of the best teams in the country defending in third, ninth place. Fresno State got a big boost when quarterback Jake Haener, one of the top passers in the Mountain West, pulled out of the transfer portal and returned to the Bulldogs. It also saw Jeff Tedford return as head coach, giving it an excellent offensive spirit at the helm. The Bulldogs have the ninth best passing offense in the nation and are in the top 20 in several other major offensive categories.

UAB vs. no. 13 BYU

The Blazers have been eligible for bowls every year since they returned to the FBS in 2017 after a two-year hiatus. This year they finished 8-4, the fourth time in five years that Coach Bill Clark has reached the milestone of eight wins. A win on Saturday would be their first in a bowl since 2018. BYU had one of its best seasons with what appears to be one of the least fair results. The Cougars went 10-2 with two separate five-game winning streaks. They defeated five Pac-12 teams, including the ranked Utah and Arizona State. Kalani Sitake’s squad probably would have had a compelling case for a New Year’s Six bowl had it been ranked a spot or two higher, which it apparently should have been.

East Michigan vs. Liberty

One of the most surprising teams in the MAC this year, the 7-5 Eagles go bowling for the third time in four years. Chris Creighton’s squad was the most disciplined in the country, with the fewest penalties and fewest penalty yards. That could be the key to taking eight wins in eastern Michigan, something the program last did in 1987. Liberty has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Mailk Willis, who is widely expected to be a NFL Draft pick will be in the first round, but defense was the Flames calling card this year. They rank 11th in the nation in total defense and in the top 20 in sacks. Liberty is one year away from the best season in the program’s history. It will move from independent to Conference USA in 2023.

The State of Utah vs. the State of Oregon

Another team with a great story is Utah State and its coach, Blake Anderson. Anderson converted Arkansas State into a Sun Belt power before resigning after the death of his wife. In his first season at Logan, the Aggies went 10-3 to win the Mountain West title while ranked in the top 20 in total offense and registered the third most tackles for loss in the nation. Oregon State enjoyed a 7-5 renaissance, the Beavers’ first winning season since 2013, when Mike Riley was the coach. The Beavers went 5-4 in Pac-12 play, as they had the 12th best ground game in the nation and ranked sixth in conversion rate as third down.

No. 23 Louisiana vs Marshall

The Ragin’ Cajuns have been one of, if not the top power in the Sun Belt in recent years. They easily won the conference title this year and are in the top 25 for the second year in a row. Their efforts under Billy Napier impressed many, including a few in Florida. Last month, Napier left Lafayette to take the UF job. Louisiana was ranked 11th nationally in scoring defense and had the second best sales margin. Marshall, led by freshman coach Charles Huff, went 5-3 in C-USA play and 7-5 overall. The Thundering Herd had the ninth best defense in the red zone and the 12th most sacks to go along with the 10th highest total offense in the country and a scoring average of 34 points per game. They will be looking for their first bowl win since 2018.

How to watch, live stream college football games

The first series of bowl games will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Live streaming options include WatchESPN or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.