Dept. 3-4 Hockey Preview and Players to Watch – Boston Herald





When Jonny Abban saw his players take to the ice at the Hobomock Arena earlier this week, there was a renewed sense of relief in the air. Sure, the temperatures were chilly as you’d expect, but when the shots started rattling off the posts, reality set in for the respected Hanover coach: High school hockey was finally back. Recently, the Dept.’s three-boy dominance in hockey seems to come down to two programs from the Hawks, and whatever other school they’ve dealt with in TD Garden. Since 2014, the Hawks have held the Div. 3 finals four times, and captured two state titles (2016, 2020, when they finished as co-champion with Longmeadow). While the road to the championship may be more difficult with the implementation of a statewide tournament, Hanover is still expected to compete. The Hawks return 14 seniors, most notably Robbie Hanna (10 goals, five assists last season) and Max DaSilva (eight goals, eight assists). However, Hanover will see some new competitors for the Div. 3 hardware, including some heavyweights coming from Div. 2. I’ve always said there are really good teams around here, said Abban. In the north, in the west… to get to the big game at the end of the year, you have to play damn good hockey. You also need a lot of luck… the Patriot League is a tough league, night in, night out, and then that with (the fact) we picked up some pretty good games this year with Canton, Falmouth and Norwell. Every night is a competition night. This year, the Hawks will face rival Scituate, who captured the Patriot Leagues Fisher Division crown during the Fall II season with a 13-2 record. The Sailors are bringing back senior strikers Brendan Boyle (12 goals, 13 assists) and Ben Whitman (eight goals, five assists), as well as goalkeeper Cole Coyne. After rolling to a 9-2-1 record a few months ago, Tritons program lost 12 seniors to graduate. The Vikings are expecting big things from senior forward Cole Daniels, with sophomore Jack Lindholm leading a revamped defense. Bishop Stang will be a program to watch within the Catholic Central League (Small Division), and can cause problems for multiple teams. The Bishops finished 9-4-1 last season and will benefit greatly from the return of goalscorer Justin Gouveia and defender Seamus Marshall. Medway should be one of the favorites in the Tri-Valley League along with Medfield and Dedham. Jump to the newly formed Div. 4-field, the potential favorite is Sandwich, who is also from the Div. 2 ranks. The Blue Knights may have lost their top threat when Rob Cardillo graduated, but they will bring back senior captains Caleb Richardson (four goals, nine assists) and Drew McKinnon (one goal, 10 assists). Watch out for the emergence of Rob’s younger brother Christopher, who showed great promise as a freshman last season. Sandwich may face stiff competition from a range of Cape and Islands League enemies, including Nantucket. The Whalers will be led by senior center Hudson Perry (eight goals, 11 assists), who will take the bulk of the scoring. Also look out for Martha’s Vineyard. After skating to a Div. 3 South quarter-final appearance in 2020, Norwell followed things up by capturing the South Shore League Cup in Fall II, finishing 8-2-2. As they complete their foray into the Div. 4 Wilderness, the Clippers will confidently do so as they bring back senior forward Connor Therrien, as well as junior forwards Timmy Ward and Austin Shea. Seniors Jack Coyle and Max Maiellano will anchor the defense. Stoneham is coming off a strong season and will be a team to watch while Dale Dunbar’s Winthrop squad should once again be competitive. DIVISION 3-4 PLAYERS TO WATCH Brendan Boyle (Scituate) Devin Dailey (Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk) Cole Daniels (Triton) Max DaSilva (Hanover) Justin Gouveia (Bishop Stang) Robbie Hanna (Hanover) Joe Hayes (Winthrop) Alex Infanger (Medway) Seamus Marshall (Bishop Stan) Drew McKinnon (sandwich) Evan Monaghan (Medway) Hudson Perry (Nantucket) Caleb Richardson (sandwich) Danny Storella (Stoneham) Connor Therrien (Norwell)

