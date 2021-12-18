Sports
New Champions League group stage exposed some of WSL’s blunder | women’s football
there is often discussion and debate, friendly and fervent, about which competition outshines the rest in terms of competitive balance, investment and the quality of the product on the field. In many ways, these are abstract discussions that we will never really have a clear answer to. That’s partly because women’s football isn’t a static beast, but a living, breathing creature with its development constantly moving and uneven, meaning finding a fair barometer is nearly impossible.
Some, mainly in the US and motivated by frustrations at the lack of US or US-based players in the Guardian’s top 100 female soccer players, recently pointed to the success of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns over Lyon in this summers Womens International Champions Cup to win the Womens International Champions Cup. title Superior of American leagues to European leagues. The reigning European champions, Barcelona, were defeated there by their predecessors, Lyon, and the Thorns advanced to the final against Lyon after beating Houston Dash on penalties. Only that is a friendly tournament, played in the middle of the American season, but in the European preseason, and far from a real competitive test between the continents.
However, the new Champions League group stage has given us a much clearer and less distorted picture of the state of play in Europe’s top leagues.
The exit of Chelsea, who suffered a 4-0 defeat at Wolfsburg on Thursday, Arsenals struggle out of their group with bruises 4-1 and 4-0 defeats by Barcelona and a 4-1 loss to third-place Germany Hoffenheim, plus the earlier collapse of Manchester City’s qualifying campaign against Real Madrid has helped to spotlight the power of the Womens Super League.
There are factors that contribute to the European struggle of WSL teams. City have been battling an injury crisis for much of the season and had not played a friendly before the opening of the qualifying campaign on August 31. Arsenal’s surprise loss to Hoffenheim came not long after an FA Cup final collapse against Chelsea and a second defeat to Barcelona, which have shaken confidence. The Gunners are also only four months into a first season under Jonas Eidevall and have suffered a spate of injuries.
Chelsea, second in the Champions League last season, was in the toughest group, with Juventus and Wolfsburg as well as Swiss Servette, and their emphatic 3-0 FA Cup final victory over Arsenal was followed three days later by a leggy 0-0 draw at home with Juventus, then a shocking 1-0 defeat to Reading in the league and the capitulation in Wolfsburg.
The WSL is increasingly competitive as Brightons and Tottenhams rise, have shown Chelsea’s loss to Reading and Spurss’ point against Arsenal. That creates problems for teams competing in Europe. The schedule is tough, but with less easy games there is little opportunity to take the European games slow to prioritize them.
That is not a problem unique to England. Wolfsburg drew against Bayer Leverkusen before they welcomed Chelsea and have played as many games since the international break, albeit a simple league game rather than a cup final. Their performance in a first European campaign is a testament to the Frauen Bundesliga’s growing competitiveness.
In addition to an increase in the number of games between September and December due to the welcome introduction of a Champions League group stage, Chelsea and Arsenal have had the 2020-21 FA Cup behind to finish this season with a hangover from the Covid delayed campaigns and it was cruel timing for the final to fall right after an international break and before the penultimate round of Champions League matches.
Despite this misery, the way Chelsea leave and the way Arsenal stumbled across the line in a 4-1 defeat are unforgivable for teams with deep squads and with the lofty ambition to lift Europe’s top prize.
In many ways, the new group stage has exposed the roar of the WSL. It is a well-funded and growing competition. However, the top clubs of the league have not broken away from the rest of Europe’s top teams due to the strong support for the league, far from it, and until the clubs have the same or greater ideological and financial buy-in as the other European teams . elite clubs that gap will persist.
This was masked in previous editions of the competition. Progressing to the final stages, where the big teams would finally meet, was easy and teams could point to their quarter-finals or semi-finals as signs of growth. A late exit, a tight result, one or two steps away from the cup, all painted a rosy picture.
With big teams going head to head early on and the world watching thanks to a broadcast deal with Dazn and YouTube meaning every game will be streamed for free, the view is less forgiving.
