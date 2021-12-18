Cricket-Starc and Lyon destroy England, Australia sniff victory





By Richard Evans ADELAIDE, Australia (Reuters) -England was spared the infamy of the sequel, but Australia seemed on course for victory after dominating day three of the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Leading the Australian speed attack, exhausted by the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc paired up with spinner Nathan Lyon to beat England for 236. The hosts, who had announced their first innings at 473-9, ended the day 45-1 for an overall lead of 282 and looked good to lead 2-0 in the series of five tests. Marcus Harris hit 21, after being in a mixup that led to opening partner David Warner coming out for 13. Debutant Michael Neser, replacing Cummins who was wrong because he was in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, took second in the role of his night watchman. “We didn’t bowl the way we wanted in that first session, let it slide on the scoreboard and look for wickets,” Starc said afterwards. “The way we came out in that second session, Nath (Lyon) and I kind of took it upon ourselves as the two experienced players on the attack.” The day had started so brightly for England with Joe Root and Dawid Malan sharing an unbeaten 138 in the wicketless first session, but the wheels came shortly after the dinner break of their innings. Cameron Green broke the tie when Root, who made 62, was caught on the first slip by Australian stand-in skipper Steve Smith. It was a ball Root could have left behind and the England captain was furious with himself when he walked away after falling short again in his first century in Australia. Things soon got worse for England when Malan, who scored 80, cut a Starc (4-37) delivery that he should have left while Smith took that catch as well. Ollie Pope (five) survived a review but closed a Lyon (3-58) delivery to Marnus Labuschagne and moments later Jos Buttler fell for a duckling for Starc. Story continues Lyon also dismissed Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson as England, 150-2, lost their last eight wickets for 86 runs. Failure to take more than one wicket in the late night session, considered a pace bowler’s best time in a pink-ball test, only exacerbated Englands misery after a despicable batting display. “One Rooty and I should have made a hundred,” said a dejected Malan. “Big hundreds are winning test matches and me and Rooty have not done it. Both times we have fallen short as a batting unit. “To make it to 80 today and come out quite soft was disappointing.” (Edited by Amlan Chakraborty/Edwina Gibbs/Frances Kerry/Ken Ferris)

