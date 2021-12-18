Brian VanGorder hired as head coach





Big changes are underway at the top of the American Heritage-Delray high school football program. Multiple reports circulated on Friday indicating that longtime college coach and former NFL defense coordinator Brian VanGorder is lining up to take over as head football coach. VanGorder’s coaching resume spans all levels of football: He was the defensive coordinator for major college programs such as Georgia, Notre Dame and Auburn for the past 20 years and was the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-11. His early coaching career included several stops in Palm Beach County during the 1980s. VanGorder previously served as head coach at Boca Raton Academy, now Pine Crest School, Boca Raton and American Heritage, leading the latter program to a No. 1 state ranking in 1987 prior to the establishment of the school’s Palm Beach Campus. More turnover:Former football head coach Santaluces ‘totally overwhelmed’ by sudden departure Lake:Analysis: Lagging Coach Fees Contribute to Short Tenses in Palm Beach County More football:2021 Report Card: How Palm Beach County’s Soccer Teams Scored This Season The reports coincided with the departure of American Heritage-Delray head coach Nick Martinez from the program. On Friday, Martinez shared a tweet that began: “For my athletes, I loved every second of our ride.” Martinez is now the fifth Palm Beach County coach not to return next season after Royal Palm Beach’s announcement Thursday of the departure ofDarin DeCosta. It was unclear whether Martinez was stepping down or being ushered in by the administration. However, Martinez wrote that his journey “is now coming to an unfortunate end”. “I can honestly say I love you all,” Martinez wrote, encouraging his former students to “go on and be great.” American Heritage-Delray declined to comment on the coaching situation. Martinez said he will never forget the trials and “incredible” achievements he realized during his time at Heritage. It’s been a tough road from the start of Martinez’s stint at the helm. In September 2020, Martinez took over after the tragic death of head coach Brian Sheridan. In turn, Martinezin inherited a team of distraught stallions who watched their beloved defensive coordinator become head coach in a courageous battle with cancer. Martinez led Heritage to a final appearance in Region 4-4A against Cardinal Gibbons, who just won his third state championship in four years on Thursday. He shared the Post’s Coach of the Year award with recently ousted Glades Central head coach Rashad Jackson. Martinez’s last time on the field with the Stallions was against Jackson and the Raiders, who were ordered to leave 34-20 post-season for Heritage to finish the year 5-5. The Stallions were 9-9 under Martinez in two seasons.

