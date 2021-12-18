Crosby’s 400th multipoint game puts him among the hockey greats





Grab your chisel, it’s time to add a familiar face to the ever-growing hockey mountain Rushmore. On December 14, following up on his assist to Mike Mathesons’ winning goal in the second period with a saucer for Brian Dumoulin in the first 30 seconds of the third frame, Sidney Crosby took a 5-2 Penguins win over the visiting team. Montreal Canadiens and also became the 14th player in NHL history to score 400 multipoint games. The first multipoint game of Crosbys career came on his third NHL outing, a clash with the visiting Boston Bruins at Mellon Arena on October 8, 2005. The 18-year-old rookie scored back-to-back Penguins goals through Ric Jackman and Brooks Orpik; then Crosby tapped in Mark Recchis’ rebound for the first goal of his NHL career. The Penguins finished 7-6 to the Bruins in overtime. 16 years later, let’s see who Crosby’s compatriots are past this milestone. Most multipoint games in NHL history (until 12/17/21) Player general practitioner Multi point games % games with multiple points Player general practitioner Multi point games % games with multiple points Wayne Gretzky 1487 824 0.55 Mario Lemieux 915 497 0.54 Marcel dionne 1348 513 0.38 Sydney Crosby 1055 400 0.38 Phil Esposito 1282 457 0.36 Joe Sakic 1378 473 0.34 Steve Yzerman 1514 477 0.32 Jaromir Jagr 1733 540 0.31 Mark Messier 1756 513 0.29 Gordie Howe 1767 511 0.29 Paul Coffee 1409 408 0.29 Stan Mikita 1396 403 0.29 Ron Francis 1731 470 0.27 Ray Bourque 1612 404 0.25 Lemieux and Gretzky stand out from each other on this list. These superstars have racked up at least two points in more than half of the NHL games they’ve ever played, marking two of the most dominant careers the league has ever seen. Still, Crosby isn’t slow. Just six players with 400 multipoint outings have contributed to multiple goals in at least a third of their NHL appearances, and Crosby is one of them. He has racked up multiple points in 38% of his 1,055 games played, making him the fourth most efficient player in history (after only Gretzky, Lemieux and Marcel Dionne) to reach the milestone. Let’s see how those 400 multi-point games break down (via Stathead and Natural Stat Trick): Crosby’s overall record is 490 goals, 852 assists and 1,342 points. 995 of those points came on multi-point outings.

In 400 multipoint games, Crosby booked outings with six points (2 times), five points (4), four points (28), three points (119) and two points (247).

Crosby has most likely racked up multiple points against divisional opponents, with most of his multi-point outings against the Islanders (39 times), the Flyers (34), the Capitals (28), the Rangers (27), the Devils (27) and the Sabers (20). His most likely non-divisional opponent to stack goals against was the Maple Leafs (19).

These 400 multi-point games include 71 multi-purpose getaways.

In 41 of these 400 games, Crosby scored the winning goal.

In games where Crosby has registered multiple points, the Penguins have a record of 243-141-16. Only two active NHL players (Joe Thornton, 391 multipoint outings in 1,698 games; Alex Ovechkin, 388 in 1,226) are in sight of this milestone. The next closest thing you may have heard of is Evgeni Malkin, whose next multi-point outing will be the 300th of his career. Of the 14 players in NHL history who have played 400 multipoint games, 12 are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Only two (Jaromir Jagr and Crosby) are yet to qualify, but it seems safe to say they will have earned their spot in the Hall when the time comes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pensburgh.com/2021/12/18/22841348/crosbys-400th-multi-point-game-places-him-among-hockeys-greats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos