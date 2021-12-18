West Berkshire Muslim Center tackles BAME lockout in weekly football sessions





The West Berkshire Muslim Center (WBMC) has started sports sessions for solidarity between different community groups. The center holds weekly football matches at St Bartholomew’s School in Newbury for members of the BAME community, as well as the wider community, to integrate them through exercise. In recent years, the group has supported refugees who have fled their homeland and joined the West Berkshire community. West Berkshire Muslim Council volunteers say it’s a great way to meet new people and build friendships Youth volunteer Bilal Zahid said the sessions were a great experience. He said: The weekly fitness sessions were a really great way to meet new friends and build new relationships. I love how we slowly learn new techniques and feel comfortable. There is a very wide age range who have attended these sessions so I can definitely see how they are tailored to all age groups and abilities. The soccer sessions were an opportunity for refugees to integrate with different community groups. The matches are an opportunity for people to meet individuals from different backgrounds, with the center already representing over 20 different nationalities, including British, Moroccan, Bengali, Zimbabwean and many others. In addition to football, the centre’s volunteers, in partnership with Newbury Crossfit, have introduced weekly badminton, table tennis and fitness sessions for men and women. Funded by the Lets get Active initiative, they say these sessions aim to combat loneliness and exclusion refugees may feel after moving elsewhere. West Berkshire Muslim Center trustee and executive member Umar Butt said there is a real difference in personal well-being and mental health of those who participated. Members have noticed an improvement in the mental health of those who attend He said: This is a great initiative supported by the West Berkshire Council to get people physically active after the pandemic. We’ve seen an amazing turnout every week ranging from individuals ages 11 to 50 plus to a range of cultural backgrounds which is great to see. Youth volunteer Umar Qazi said: The football sessions are a great way to meet the wider community through a sporting event, lifelong friendships have been made. There are also fitness classes for men and women of all ages and backgrounds, which are said to be popular. WBMC member Hasan Ahmad said the impact these sessions have on people goes far beyond the field. He added: Football has always been a sport that has brought people together. Council funded football sessions were a great opportunity for local Muslims to integrate with each other, but also with the wider Newbury community. While we focus on the immediate impact after a match trying to decipher who won and who lost, the real impact of the sessions goes well beyond the pitch. The group hopes that the sessions will contribute to combating loneliness for refugees in the area. Aside from sports, there are other activities hosted by the center such as mom and toddler coffee mornings and shared potluck meals, many of which are hosted at the Riverside Community Center in Newbury. For more information on all activities, visit the West Berkshire Muslim Center Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ourWBMC With financial support from the council, the West Berkshire Muslim Center has been able to host many different sports sessions for community groups. The current group playing football at St Barts on Monday evenings. Members notice a difference in the mental well-being of those present. The football matches are open to people of all ages and backgrounds. The volunteers and members have noted the impact on attendees that they say “goes off the field”

