Beavers Hula Past Vandals in Maui





Next game: vs. Northern Iowa 19-12-2021 | 7:00 pm Lahaina, Hawaii The Oregon State women’s basketball team opened the Maui Jim Maui Classic with a resounding 79-49 win over Idaho in Lahaina, Hawai’i. “As we settle into this team, it’s getting more and more confident,” the Oregon State head coach said Scott Rueck . “They feel more and more comfortable and the ball moves more sharply. I think this team is growing up right before our eyes. There were a lot of good things in it today, including seeing the ball fall from the depths.” Oregon State went 16-for-30 from a 3-point range in the game, finishing twice short of the program record for 3-pointers made. Tea Adams made a run in his first start at Oregon State, 5-for-8 from the floor to finish with 13 points. She also recorded seven assists, matching the Maui Classic record previously set by OSU greats Sydney Wiese and Aleah Goodman . Greta Kampschroeder had another big game, with 16 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Jones scored 10 points and seven rebounds. Talia from Oelhoffen came in with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Kennedy Brown filled the stats with eight points, seven rebounds and a block. The Beavers had a 54-38 lead on the glass. The Beaver defense clamped down to start the game, holding the Vandals scoreless for over six minutes. Adams knocked one down from halfway at the first quarter buzzer to end the frame with Oregon State at 15-3. Oregon State kept control in the second, heading into the break for 31-15. Adams led the Beavers by eight points in the first half. An 8-0 run at Oregon State brought the Beavers to 27 midway through the third quarter, leading to a timeout for Vandaal. The Beavers warmed up from long range to end the period as they moved into fourth with a 63-30 lead. Oregon State continued to roll into fourth and took the win 30. OSU will host the Maui Jim Maui Classic for the fifth time. The Beavers will be back at the Lahaina Civic Center on Sunday for a matchup with Northern Iowa. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives to Bowl Eexcellent Aauthentic Visionary spupil-Athletes (Go BEAVS).

