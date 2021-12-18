Alabama Football Recruiting: Four-Star ATH Kendrick Law Joins Crimson Tide at CBS Sports HQ



Friday marks the last day of the early signing period and Alabama made a splash in its closing act. Kendrick Law, a four-star athlete in the Class of 2022, announced his dedication to the Crimson Tide live on CBS Sports HQ. Law chose Alabama over offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gave Alabama a 40% chance of landing Law’s services en route to the announcement, while SEC West rival LSU was close behind with a 30% chance. Law is ranked number 87 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings and he is the third athlete in his class. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder of Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, is a versatile star who can play cornerback, safety, wide receiver and running back. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports provided this exploratory report on Law: Sufficient height with good mass and an athletic build. Composed as a running back or safety with the ability to play receiver or multiple spots in the defensive seven. Excels in springy athleticism that translates into bouncing off the ground as a pass catcher and lateral twitch as a ball carrier. Shows excellent stop-start ability and bursts of diversion. Good top speed in the field supported by times on the track. Shows encouraging hands-catching and high-pointing skills as offensive snaps were split between the backfield and the receiver. Finishes runs like a back and demonstrates the ability to string moves on the second level. Shows impressive concentration, body control and adaptability at wideout. Law has made official visits to the state of Florida, Alabama, Texas and LSU since the NCAA ended the dead period on June 1. He is the 25th player to commit to Alabama in the 2022 class. That class is currently ranked #2 in the 247Sports. composite index.

