When the going gets tough, perspective is everything, and luckily for Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 has had enough as he enters the 2022 tennis season with purpose, clarity and willingness to take new risks this late in his career.

Multiple surgeries and a resurfaced hip haven’t stopped the 34-year-old from pursuing a competitive comeback. And while results have not been consistent over the past year, Murray says he intends to leave no stone unturned when it comes to his off-court preparations, to give himself the best chance of success in this upcoming campaign.

The Scottish mindset going into 2022 will require a tricky balance between treating it like a season where he or she has to break so he can do the right things off the pitch, without increasing the pressure when competing on the pitch.

I just want to make the most of what I can while I still can, Murray told Eurosport in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the ongoing Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

I’ve spoken to many ex-players who have said, once it’s gone, nothing will replace it. So enjoy it while you can, play as long as you can. Because I know a lot of players have quit and are a little bit sorry if they could have continued.

Stop calling the metal hip

Many people wonder what could lead Murray to go to great lengths to keep his tennis career alive. At the core, he loves the sport and says he just wants to see what I’m capable of.

A lot of people said to me, stop saying it, stop talking about metal hip. And I’m like, why? It’s relevant, he thinks.

The fact that I can still do this, and compete with the best players in the world with a metal hip, I’m proud that I can and I think there are very few people who could compete that (so ).

I’ve seen a lot of people come up to me and say, it’s inspiring that you keep trying, you keep fighting and you keep going, and I think that’s something I’ll probably be remembered for when I’m done playing.

Fueled by the skeptics

Murray struggled to post successive wins over several stretches in 2021, but a third round at Wimbledon, a tight five-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open and a promising two-top season’s end -10 wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner, provided ample proof that the Briton can still cause damage on a tennis court against top sport.

In Abu Dhabi’s practice tournament this weekend, he defeated Daniel Evans and Rafael Nadal in straight sets to set up a Saturday final against the world’s No. 5, Andrey Rublev.

Murray doesn’t hide that he enjoys proving people wrong and the more skepticism he faces, the stronger his drive seems.

I’ve always felt this way. I like it when people say there’s something I can’t do or something I shouldn’t be doing. That motivates me enormously, he admits.

Growing up, Murray admired Muhammad Ali and the way the boxing legend silenced his opponents.

I love boxing and I thought his story was a great story, he says.

When he beat George Foreman to win the world title, everyone thought he was done, he had absolutely no chance, everyone wrote him off and all. That was something that was inspiring to me at the time.

Right now I don’t think about that every day, but it’s another situation where people shouldn’t be so quick to write everyone off all the time.

It happened with and I’m not saying I’m Roger Federer or Muhammad Ali, I certainly am not. But I still have the ability to compete with the best players in the world. If my body is able to stay healthy, that’s definitely a possibility. And while that opportunity is still there, I keep trying to get what I want.

Making changes

Murray is goal oriented and has specific goals that he thinks he can achieve in the coming season. He aims to achieve 700 match wins (he is currently at 691) and hopes to achieve 50 career titles (he is currently at 46).

The main goal is to have a deep run in a Grand Slam and in the quarter-finals, semi-finals of a Slam, to have that kind of fairytale scenario where it’s like, could he do it again? Is this possible? he adds.

From the year he ranks 134th in the world rankings, Murray has made two significant changes: he has parted ways with his nearly six-year coach Jamie Delgado and is playing with a new racket after competing for two decades with the same piece of equipment.

Murray has tested several rackets in the past but was never able to get around to actually making the switch. He says the racket he played with had a particularly small head compared to 95 percent of players on tour.

I just felt like I needed to try something that might be a little easier to play with, a little more forgiving, he explains. Especially if I don’t move as well as in the past and maybe gain a little weight just a split second later on a few balls and I miss the center of the racket it still gives me some help. But yeah, it’s really not easy to do.

keep a friendship

When it comes to his coaching staff, Murray isn’t making quick decisions to replace Delgado. In Abu Dhabi, he is on trial with Jan de Witt, who has worked with Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon and Nikoloz Basilashvili, while Delgado has joined Denis Shapovalovs as head coach.

Murray admits it’s a little weird to see Delgado with Shapovalov in the UAE capital this week, but assures there is no disagreement between them.

It’s not easy to work with someone you’re friends with, and when things don’t go well in the end, there’s probably frustration on both sides, Murray says.

You don’t want the professional relationship to hurt the personal relationship. When we (Jamie and I) talked about it, it was something that was very important to me, to both of us. It was like, look, let’s go through with this and let’s go back to be friends and eat out when we’re in Abu Dhabi and just move on and go back to what it used to be.

Navigating the hard times

Throughout his career, Murray has been outspoken about the importance of mental health and has worked with psychologists for many years, although he admitted to using them more in the past.

He says the hardest part of this current period, other than not getting the results he hoped for, is being away from his wife and kids.

Murray and his wife Kim have always wanted a large family and now have four children, three girls and a boy. The three-time great champion says it’s getting harder and harder to travel and leave them behind, especially as they’ve become more aware of his absence.

Now of course they ask: how many days are you going away, how many weeks are you going away? he says about his older girls.

He added: also just balancing that work-life; making sure I’m a good father, but also doing all the training and whatever it takes to keep my body in shape, and able to play the highest level of tennis with the issues I have. My body is not easy.

That said, Murray believes his family is one of the main reasons he’s been able to maintain his mental health through his grueling comeback attempt. His wife and children are more important than winning or losing a tennis match, and that reality has helped him keep his professional woes in perspective.

I feel like I have a responsibility there to try to be a good father to my kids. I try not to worry about that and maybe I would have done that four or five years ago, he says.

I wish that maybe when I was younger I enjoyed the good times and probably coped with the bad times a little better and was a little kinder and easier on myself than I was.

I believe vaccines are safe and effective

Looking ahead, Murray will fly back to London to spend Christmas with his family before heading to Melbourne, where he hopes to take part in one or two start-up events and has his eye on a wild card to the Australian Open. If he doesn’t get an invite to the main draw, there’s an unlikely scenario as he reached the final five times in Melbourne. Park Murray says his ego is good enough to qualify if necessary.

Before hopping on a plane to Australia, Murray is looking for a booster shot for the Covid-19 vaccine. All players must be fully vaccinated to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the season, and the Briton is keen to get his third shot as an extra precaution.

Asked if he would be surprised if Novak Djokovic misses an opportunity to take a record-breaking 21st major and 10th Australian Open title because of his stance against mandatory vaccines, Murray says yes and no.

Yes, that would surprise me, because I believe the vaccine should be safe. I know some people are now saying they are ineffective because they now need to get more vaccines to help against the new strains and stuff, but I think that’s with a lot of diseases and ailments, Murray replied.

As with the flu, we get flu shots every year, and they are slightly adjusted to reduce the risk. I believe they are safe and effective so yes I would be surprised if he didn’t go for that reason.

But also, I think it’s getting really close now and we don’t know exactly what’s happening, but you’d assume he might have been reluctant to do it. So I guess if I heard tomorrow that he wasn’t going, I’d be surprised? No, I do not think so.

