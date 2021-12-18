India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in round robin stage of Asian Champions Trophy

It was a contest that would have laughed to disbelief some of the veterans on both sides of the border, masters of their art. Historically, matches between India and Pakistan were fiercely contested, but they rarely lacked individual brilliance and quality. Friday’s match between the two longtime rivals, in the round-robin stage of the Asian Champions Trophy, was the exact opposite of those matches.

India won 3-1, extending their five-year unbeaten run against Pakistan and extending their lead at the top of the competition. But it was a sloppy, erratic contest in which the world’s 18th-ranked team managed to frustrate the world’s No. 3 for a long time, making mistakes and making a match of what should have been a no-contest on paper .

The classroom divide between India and Pakistan was evident throughout the 60 minutes. India made the most dangerous moves and dominated possession. Their passes, at least initially, were telegraphed and landed right on the teammates’ stick. Pakistan, often looked ignorant. Their minds told them to run, but their legs wouldn’t obey. They tried to find a teammate with their passes, but the ball went out of play instead.

It was no surprise when Harmanpreet Singh, on whom India is gradually becoming very dependent, both in terms of scoring and defending, gave India the lead in the ninth minute with his signature powerful drag flick. The match followed the script up to that point.

A phenomenal all-round performance gives India the BIG over Pakistan #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/uxwWQ7Pm9A Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 17, 2021

But Pakistan repeatedly sends reminders that while they may not possess the skill and fitness necessary to succeed at this level, they still have the guts that have always been associated with them. So, knowing full well that they couldn’t match India on mere quality and fitness, Pakistan did the best they could: frustrate them.

Siegfried Aikman, who is credited with making Japan a defensively strong team, has not had much time to work with the Pakistani players. But in a week or so spent with them, the Dutchman of Indian-Surinamese descent seems to have put in place a strong defensive structure, allowing Pakistan to stay within touching distance of India throughout the match.

India is not a team known for its patience and composure, although that has improved a bit under Graham Reid. However, when Pakistan put players in their own half, intercepted India’s passes and interrupted their moves, the bronze medalists of the Tokyo Olympics began to grow restless. And the longer Pakistan continued to thwart India, the more the mistakes started to creep in.

The game then followed a pattern. India would go full blast, Pakistan would sit deep, intercept the ball, try to break forward, lose possession and India would come at them one more time. It didn’t make for a good viewing experience. But from Pakistan’s point of view, it was effective.

Akashdeep Singh, who returned to the squad after falling for the Tokyo Olympics, doubled India’s lead in the 42nd minute, taking advantage of the hard work put in on the left by Shilanand Lakra and Sumit. However, Pakistan hit back three minutes later after Junaid Manzoor put one past Krishan Pathak.

In the last fifteen minutes it was from one moment to the next. Pakistan went all out for the equalizer but lacked quality in attack, while India pushed for a third goal but was refused by goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas.

In the end, India’s pressure paid off as they won a penalty corner in the 53rd minute, which was duly converted by Harmanpreet, who let out a huge roar to show how hard his team was made to fight for this win. to work.

India, who face Japan next Sunday, might have won by a margin of two goals, but it doesn’t reflect how resilient Pakistan has been. It also doesn’t show how devoid of quality the match was.