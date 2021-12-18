Dittmann finds early success in college tennis, Northern Arizona | local

LAUREN GOMEZ Especially for the daily sun



For standout tennis player Gina Dittmann, the decision to attend Northern Arizona University was an easy one. However, moving halfway around the world from her hometown of Essen, Germany, came with ups and downs.

Now it looks like the reigning Big Sky Conference MVP will be on the move again, as reports indicate she will transfer to the state of North Carolina next fall after finishing this season with the Lumberjacks.

A sophomore on the NAU women’s tennis team, Dittmann quickly stood out for her stellar performance in her first three college-level semesters.

Dittmann prospered in her freshman season, hitting a 15-1 record and earning conference MVP and Freshman of the Year.

She followed that up with an impressive second fall campaign in which she defeated #14 Vanessa Wong of the University of Washington in the International Tennis Associations Womens All-American Championship in October.

Gina has done insanely well, said junior teammate Mimi Bland. She won almost every match she played, even against top players. She was able to get ranked herself, which is very impressive, especially for a freshman.

NAU women’s tennis coach Ewa Bogusz said that despite moving to a new country, Dittmann handled everything she threw at her like a champion.

I think she’s done a really good job of adapting to the way we do things in America and college tennis, Bogusz said. She focuses on the right things and that’s what made her so successful.

Dittmann’s love for tennis started at a young age. Her parents took her and her younger brother to court every week because they lived close by. Before joining NAU, Dittmann played tennis for the club team Netzballverein, where she became the number 1 player in her club.

When Dittmann finished 12th grade, she faced the decision of where to continue her studies. Her mother suggested the idea of ​​playing at a university in the United States.

I didn’t want to study in Germany, Dittmann said. My mom brought up the idea, and then some coaches came over to talk to me. I thought about it and thought it was a good decision to come here.

The decision to move to the US ended up being the best decision to get a degree while continuing to play the game she loved.

After visiting other colleges in the US, Dittmann had decided to enter the NAU in the fall of 2020. In addition to the state-of-the-art facilities the NAU offered and her relationship with the team, Dittmann explained that one of the most important aspects of her decision to attend NAU was the relationships she had developed with the coaches.

Those feelings are reciprocated. Bogusz describes Dittmann not only as a very sweet girl, but also as a fierce competitor on the field.

There she was nicknamed ‘The Dragon’, Bogusz chuckled. You’ll find Ginas more on the quiet side, but when the real Gina comes onto the field in the middle of the competition, the dragon comes out.

When it comes to Dittmann’s relationship with her teammates, Bland says she and Dittmann have a somewhat competitive friendship on the pitch. Still, they enjoy each other’s company.

We can congratulate the other on great wins, which she had a lot of, but we can also give each other a hard time if one of us beats the other, Bland said. Off the pitch we can forget all that and have a great time together.

With every practice, game and tournament the team attends, her teammates and coaches continue to be inspired by Dittmann’s success.

We were very happy that she not only participated at this high level, but also to share [her achievements] with her teammates and point everyone in the right direction to work toward a common goal, Bogusz said.

Whether the common goal is going nearly undefeated in a regular season or beating a high-ranking player on another team, the pressure to continue that success isn’t easy for Dittmann, Bland says.

Getting in as a freshman and playing number 1 on the team must be tough, Bland said. She plays the best player on every team and as the year went on she had an expectation that she would win.

In addition to the push to be named the team’s No. 1 player, Dittmann has faced more challenges since her move to the US, and even before that. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in longer wait times to receive a visa. According to Dittmann, she had to make several appointments to get her visa as they were canceled due to the worsening pandemic.

Getting a visa to enter the US was definitely a problem, Dittmann said. It was actually quite difficult. I think I got my visa just two or three weeks before my flight.

When Dittmann received the visa and arrived in the land of Lumberjacks, she was faced with what she believed to be her greatest challenge: being away from her family.

Dittmann’s family has not visited her in the US due to travel restrictions. She hopes those restrictions will be lifted so her family can watch her play next season.

While her struggles with homesickness are still challenging today, Bland is confident in Dittmann’s ability to overcome them by staying positive throughout the process.

I think she handled it [being away from family] very good, said Bland. I always see her in a good mood to exercise every day. I know she has regular contact with her parents — which is essential for anyone who lives so far from home.