Murrysville Star Notebook: FR Diploma Nears College Hockey Milestone

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 11:01 am Franklin Regional grad Jamie Mauro takes a shot while playing for the Slippery Rock hockey team in 2019. Hockey star Jamie Mauro is about to join IUP. On point and on pace, for a career milestone. The doctoral student can reach 200 points when the American Collegiate Hockey Association resumes in January. In 21 games this season, he had 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points, taking his career points total to 196. Mauro played most of his college career at Slippery Rock, where he had 157 points. Hoops season tips The Franklin Regional girls basketball team started quickly, winning both games at the Fayette County Coaches Tournament at Penn State Fayette. The Panthers won 60-27 against host Laurel Highlands, while Avery Musto made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Brooke Schirmer added 13 points. They followed with a 43-39 win over Hempfield when Schirmer scored 10. The boys team of the Panthers went 0-2 in the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament, falling against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 65-54, and Hempfield, 63-62. Tragesser chooses school Franklin Regional senior Caroline Tragesser will play golf at the Division II level. Tragesser recently signed a letter of intent to attend the Ohio Dominican of the Great Midwest Conference. Bounce back The Franklin Regional hockey team doesn’t lose often, but when the Panthers fall, they have the talent to bounce back. After Penn-Trafford dumped them 7-1 for their first loss of the season, the Panthers defeated West Allegheny 5-1. Matty Knizner had two goals and an assist, while Brett Bowser, Chase Williams and Luke Lavrich also found the net and Ben Yurko had three assists for Franklin Regional (8-1). Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Keywords: Regional Franklin More High School Other • High school scores, summaries and schedules for December 17, 2021

