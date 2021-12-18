Meet Abdul Wahid, who keeps Lakshya Sen fit and strong

ouch. slipped. How. He is ok…

Flanking the elegantly alarming sighs of commentators Morten Frost and Steen Pedersen during Lakshya Sens’s quarterfinal against China’s Zhao Jun Peng, came a biomechanical gaffe for 35-year-old Abdul Wahid who sat in the stands behind the Indian.

This was at 20-20 in the decider, and Sens’s trusted physiotherapist and trainer wasn’t really looking at the small slippage of the shuttles, but more at the shuttle’s fate across the field.

I don’t know how he did it, all credit to Lakshya. I was just really glad it went in. You know what it’s like when we beat a Chinese shuttler… a little extra pride and joy, Abdul would describe the scenes when Sen became the second Indian to secure a Huelva World Championship medal.

In fact, Abdul knew exactly how Sen has been performing some of those outrageous retrieves all week, with body-bending Matrix bows in defense and unreal crosses from seemingly unbalanced positions. This Friday night, however, was different: Sen moved diagonally from the right net corner to the left back pocket. And it was his decision to go down boldly instead of the expected cross-court wreaking havoc in his torso—the shoulder over the torso swaying back before the wrist suddenly tensed, and the feet still went to forward. (Imagine fast-forwarding and pausing on video at once).

It’s because of such body-wrenching elasticity on a badminton court – routine agility for top shuttles – where the top half and feet do their own equal and opposite things while in motion that physios are kept busy 24×7.

Improving agility is endless and always a continuous process in badminton. If they go for tournaments, it’s not like you just play the match and the day is over. Every minute of movement is worked on throughout the day, says Abdul. It’s the most impactful sport I’ve worked in, and injuries happen because of the intensity. My job is to keep his body joints in good shape and proper posture, adds Cuttack’s expert.

Abdul, the son of a supervisor at a top hotel chain, had very little to do with sports at school, just some casual table tennis. He took his bachelor’s degrees from Punes MA Rangoonwala College and masters from Delhis Guru Gobind Singh College, after which he gained experience in tennis, basketball, football and even wrestling in Delhi. Badminton, however, was a different feather game.

In Pune I first had contact with badminton players who played inter-university and who were my friends. It was an eye-opener, the demands of that sport, Abdul recalls. He has been with the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) brought in by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) since 2016, but this past year has been devoted to guiding Sen to top events. Other sports are 3-4 months. They play badminton week after week, every month. It’s very demanding.

Physio Abdul Wahid Shaikh with Lakshya Sen (Express photo)

Player for all the action

Sen is vulnerable to injury because of his style of play: he is a frog that prances across the field without caring for limbs or struggle. It’s Abdul and the strength and conditioning staff to give him the freedom to jump after the shuttle. My first priority with him was three areas: ankle mobility and strengthening, hips and shoulders, Abdul recalls. When in Bengaluru – the weeks were split between these three focus areas.

Various injuries that surfaced – the first shoulder, most recently the back – would require rapid changes in plans to patch up the mutilated tissues. But it was in the pre-hab that Abdul would start investing more time to avoid injuries. We worked on activating joint loosening and correct posture. As a right-hander, you work your right leg more like a leash, and unilateral movements will create muscle imbalances on one side. Plus, twists and turns. So we’re working on attitude to minimize that, he says.

There are daily health questionnaires that Sen fills out, and his mood is taken into account, plus breathing exercises woven into warm-ups. We see if he is comfortable. Even recovery depends on what is available where we are. At the moment it is cold in Spain, so hydrotherapy in the pool. There will be ice baths in a warmer climate or compression therapy if needed, he says.

Even running, jumping and cycling are carefully chosen so as not to put too much stress on the knee and ankle.

His explosive play at the net, and all the quick jumps and adjustments to pick the shuttlecock from any position mean that even his landing on the field is being worked on, with a view to maintaining alignment. Lakshya is super agile on the pitch and specific attention will continue to be paid to that aspect, Abdul added.

Sens long matches, like against Kenta Nishimoto, are the big groundhog days when three gamers come together with minimal recovery. Badminton’s top leagues are plagued with injuries due to a grueling schedule, and the biggest challenge for Sens will continue to be to stay fit while playing in large arenas with slow shuttles. Instinctively offensive, he believes in the necessity of rallying. But those styles of play are always a wringer.

Long competition days are hard work for the athlete. So my responsibility is also to ensure nine hours of sleep, which we think of as recovery time, while the nutritionist works on carbohydrate loading at dinner (it was chicken and pasta at the buffet in Spain). But as a physiotherapist, it’s my job to make sure that the athlete can maintain their strength after all the exhausting efforts and then let go of the soft tissues, he explains.

Abdul’s assignment was clear: make sure that Sen always has a chance in the third game. Against Zhao, Coach DK Sen and Abdul’s team regrouped after high-fives and a two-minute celebratory confirmation of how far Sen had come. After we beat a Chinese player, we did a little jig. But then immediately got to work. There are still two games to go. Coaches like Vimal (Kumar) Sir have entrusted me with elite talent. I have to do my job well, he says.

Kidambi Srikanth has had his own massive battles with injuries and came out on the bright side. He is a very good player, with great skills, stamina and strokes, Abdul avers. Breathtaking badminton requires the invisible solid fitness, and Abdul Wahid thinks the Sens team will keep the Sen cruise ship stable, working like propellers.