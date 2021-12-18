Sports
COVID-19 Carousel – Raiders-Browns NFL game moved to Monday; Tuesday for Seahawks-Rams, WFT-Eagles
With COVID-19 hitting some NFL teams hard, Saturday’s scheduled game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday.
The game will be played at 5:00 PM ET, and the regular Monday night football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will be played at its usual time of 8:20 PM ET on ESPN.
Two games scheduled for Sunday — Washington in Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks in Los Angeles Rams — have been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.
As of Friday, the Browns had 24 players — 12 starters, including the gambler — who either tested positive for COVID-19 this week or were still on last week’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams have 29 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Von Miller and four other starters. The Los Angeles list includes tight end Tyler Higbee, who missed Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with what was considered a false positive, but was added again on Friday. The Seahawks put leading wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Washington has 23 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen.
The Raiders fought their schedule change, believing that summer’s protocols were clear that outbreaks could lead to forfeiture, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday.
However, NFL policy agreed in July states that a forfeiture would only occur if all of the following occurred: (1) a game is postponed at the request of government agencies or at the commissioner’s discretion; (2) the competition cannot find a suitable makeup date in the context of the season; and (3) the original postponement was caused by an outbreak among unvaccinated players from one team.
Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez that moving the team’s game against the Browns to Monday would put Las Vegas at a “competitive disadvantage”.
“Health and safety is #1, but it’s hard,” Davis told ESPN. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it fairer.’
The Raiders had hoped the NFL would take a tougher line on going through games as scheduled, especially in lieu of summer league guidelines that outbreaks due to unvaccinated players could lead to games forfeited, sources told Fowler. There is also concern in Las Vegas that the Browns’ COVID-19 numbers could deteriorate between Sunday and Monday, although Cleveland is hopeful that players returning over the weekend will make up for the losses.
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod took to Twitter to vent about his team’s schedule change.
So we have to suffer and jeopardize our schedule because of another team mistake. Make it meaningful! smh
Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021
A source told ESPN’s Brady Henderson that the Seahawks were also unhappy with the postponement of their game and would have preferred to play on Sunday as scheduled.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll lamented the fact that Tuesday’s play will force the Seahawks to play just five days later, calling that a “major concern” and a “major burden” for players to recover from a short week.
“It’s not what their bodies want to do. They’re trained to have a whole week to recover, and they don’t get it,” Carroll said. “So in that respect, if our game could go back to Monday, that would help us a bit. That would also be the middle of next week. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but not a fan of that for the sake of the players. “
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams on Friday afternoon regarding COVID-19 protocols and the game schedule.
“We will do everything we can, in accordance with underlying health and safety principles, to play our full schedule within the current 18 weeks,” Goodell said in the memo. “Every club is obliged to have their team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. There is no right to postpone a match and matches will not be postponed or rescheduled due to roster issues affecting a particular position group or a certain number of players. .”
This report uses information from ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Jake Trotter and John Keim.
