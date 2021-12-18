‘Other countries don’t’: ex-PAK captain points to key reason behind India’s success in Test Cricket | Cricket

Team India is widely regarded as one of the best traveling parties in the longest format in recent years. India took series wins in Australia (twice; in 2018-19 and 2020-21), producing an impressive performance on this year’s tour of England, leading the five-Test series 2-1 (the final Test of the series will be played in July 2022). The side is currently touring South Africa, a place where India has yet to win a Test series.

Much of the credit behind India’s resounding Test success in recent years is given to the duo of Virat Kohli the Test captain and former head coach Ravi Shastri. However, former Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt pointed out an important aspect of Indian cricket and urged the rest of the teams to stop focusing on it.

When asked by a fan behind India’s success in away tours, Butt said India sent their A-teams for the seniors’ tour, which helps the players significantly.

India is preparing for it. If you see, the ‘A’ teams go from India to England, Australia. Even now, they were touring South Africa, Butt said when a fan asked him about India’s success in Australia earlier this year.

I’ll give you an example. Much of Mohammed Siraj’s first-class matches came outside of India, where he competed in four-day competitions. Other countries don’t. They don’t send their ‘A’ teams for four day cricket like India. You used to see Australia ‘A’ come to Pakistan, or even Sri Lanka ‘A’ or South Africa ‘A’ came here.

The former Pakistani skipper further insisted that players cannot develop the mindset to play in the longest format as the countries drift away from it.

Now the countries are moving away from long formats. The players are rightly not prepared for that. They cannot develop the mindset for Test cricket, Butt said.