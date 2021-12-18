Washington Football Team Activates Defensive Linemen Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat from COVID-19 List





ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team received its first good news regarding its Reserve/COVID-19 roster when it returned four defensive linemen, including Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, to the active roster, the team announced Saturday morning. The sweat remains in the injured reserve, even though Washington directed him to return to training. He is expected to be taken off the list in time for Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia (6-7). Sweat has not played since breaking his jaw in an October 31 loss in Denver. Washington (6-7) also activated defensive targets James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill from the COVID-19 list. Those two had started at the end instead of Sweat and Chase Young, who tore his ACL in a Nov. 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither Toohill nor Smith-Williams played in Sunday’s defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

1 Related The NFL moved Washington’s game against Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is a crucial game for the positioning of the play-offs. Washington currently holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Washington still has 19 players on the COVID-19 list, including the top two quarterbacks in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. There is optimism that Allen will return in time for Tuesday’s game. If neither return, Washington will choose between Kyle Shurmur, who has been on the practice squad since Sept. 13, or Garrett Gilbert, who first practiced with the team on Friday. While two of the other top seven linemen remain on the list — tackling Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle — the return of the others will give a boost. Allen has had his best season leading the team with 7.5 sacks, half a sack of his best career. Washington’s defense has played well, led by the line. In the past six games, Washington is third in total yards allowed per game and eighth in points. The line has been an important reason, and it will be crucial against Philadelphia. The Eagles average an NFL-high 210.5 rushing yards per game. But with a healthier front, Washington can counter with a five-man line, as it has against other teams that like to run the ball. According to Next Gen Stats, Washington has used that look 70 times on the first and 10 and 137 times overall. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Washington has used five linemen with one or two linebackers 50 times — second only to Cincinnati’s 55. And Washington has used five linemen, one linebacker on an NFL high 24 times. Although Sweat hasn’t played in over a month – and hadn’t trained for Saturday before – the coaches have said they think he will be able to play, suggesting he has stayed in shape. But it’s uncertain how many snaps he would get.

