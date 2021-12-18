Where Steve Carell, Dakota Fanning and more stars play tennis in LA – The Hollywood Reporter

In 2020, during the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when shelter at home seemed like an infinite reality, a neon green beacon of light shone through the darkness of mandatory isolation: tennis. A traditional outdoor sport, largely socially distancing, known for its promise of good exercise and competitive companionship, it grew in popularity.

According to an annual study by the Physical Activity Council, 21.64 million Americans went to trial in 2020, a 22.4 percent increase from 2019, after years of stagnation. Of those players, 6.78 million were new to the sport or had returned from a long period.

Tennis became a popular pandemic activity in Southern California in particular, with the lack of weather compromising the court making tennis a year-round sport. There are long waits across the area at public facilities, and realtors say tennis courts are once again in high demand among homebuyers. “People were taking them out,” says Linda May of Hilton & Hyland. “Now there is a complete revival. People play with their kids and they have tournaments on weekends.”

Particularly on Tarzana’s private court, the game’s appeal gave way to the creation of an entire tennis, entertainment industry centered community, led by a coach and actor. Chris Crabb (who worked with Robert Downey Jr. on playing left-handed and with a wooden racket in front) Chaplin).

Crabb – who appeared as Tiny Tim in 1979 at age 9 An American Christmas carol with Henry Winkler – built his home court in Tarzana just before the pandemic. It has now become a place where his client Steve Carell often plays with his wife Nancy, along with other names who are coached by Crabb including Dave Grohl, Pete Wentz, Survivor hosts Jeff Probst and Dakota Fanning. “Chris takes tennis seriously, but he doesn’t take himself seriously,” Carell says. “Every lesson I learn something, and at the same time it’s the best part of my day. He’s so kind and positive, and he’s created a great sense of community in all of us.”

Carell grabs a racket on Chris Crabb’s field.

In addition to the mental and physical health benefits of playing tennis, Probst says the community at Crabb’s Court has enabled him “to see people’s personalities in a different way” and learning new skills in the context of tennis sharp and creative when it comes to the series he hosted for 41 seasons.

“Everything in my life ultimately goes through my Survivor filter,” says Probst. “There are similarities in the strategy of tennis that I try to extrapolate and bring into play.” Survivor. One of the truths about tennis is that it’s hard to win because when you almost win you get tight and you start to choke, so I went to this new season of Survivor remember that the same is going to happen for these players.”

On the five-court Beverly Hills Tennis Club, tennis director Anne White, a former top 20 athlete in the world, has also seen a resurgence. “We have a very long waiting list to get in. When I started, compared to now, it’s crazy,” she says, adding that one sign of the sport’s popularity is a shortage of tennis balls from companies like Penn. “The Penn rep said, ‘In the 27 years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never had this problem.’ It’s a good thing and a bad thing,” she says. White joined the tennis club’s staff four years ago, during which time she has coached all ages and welcomed professionals like Naomi Osaka and Tommy Haas to its doors.

Darryl Goldman, a private tennis coach in Beverly Hills for over 40 years, has seen a spike in equipment prices as a result. “I haven’t been able to get the shoes I want in a long time,” he says, adding, “In addition, sometimes I pay 30 to 40 percent more for tennis balls and equipment and can’t quite get them. backordered them.” He long taught tennis on a court on the late Robert Evans estate in Beverly Hills, but now provides his coaching at another private court nearby. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a boom like this. It has become such an incredible social sport. I don’t remember when so many new players came into the game, young and old, men and women, boys and girls,” Goldman said. “When the CDC came out and declared tennis the safest activity, it became busier than ever.”

Courts and a pool at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club.

Los Angeles has long been known for its impressive selection of private tennis clubs – Los Angeles Tennis Club in Hancock Park, Brentwood Country Club, Riviera Country Club and Malibu Racquet Club among others – but public parks with tennis courts are also a strong alternative. “There are lots of parks around Los Angeles where people are playing and the tennis courts are pretty crowded because of the renaissance that tennis is really going through,” said talent manager Steven Siebert, founder of Lighthouse Entertainment (which includes Angela Basset).

But many entertainment names prefer the privacy and status of private courts. Siebert runs a weekly tennis group, Team Uomo Live Ball, in the gated Malibu Colony community, which attracts players (architects, actors, tech entrepreneurs, and more) from all over Los Angeles, from West Hollywood to Los Feliz.

Visitors to the Team Uomo Live Ball games included tennis legend John McEnroe, Chinese pro Qiang Wang, actor Jonah Hill, director-producer James L. Brooks, Wimbledon winner Pat Cash, music director Elliot Grainge and writer-director Stephen Gaghan. “If you come to our court in Malibu and play live ball tennis with us on Saturdays, you will always run into some pros,” says Siebert.

His tennis group is named after the athletic clothing brand sports man, which Siebert founded in 2016 in response to what he saw as a fading priority of style and charisma in tennis apparel held by players of yesteryear. “I really couldn’t believe what was happening with tennis clothes, it just kind of passed,” he said.

Former professional player Tomáš Berdych in Uomo Sport clothing.

The label recently landed screen time King Richard“Will Smith wears some of our pieces in the film,” Siebert says, “including our pink polo, although they had to remove the logo.”

While several communities and clubs have seen enrollment growth, tennis has not had the same success in other areas; the Arthur Ashe tennis courts at the Rancho Cienega Recreation Center in Baldwin Hills struggled to get new players into the game. According to Richard Williams (but not That Richard Williams), the head tennis pro and coach on the tennis courts since 1976, the popularity of tennis has not changed among black players of late, but he has noticed that more white players are entering the tennis court.

“The area changes, of course, they move into the area,” Williams says of the recent and ongoing gentrification in the area. “We find it difficult to get children outside to play tennis; it may have to do with the money aspect. Maybe they think tennis is an elite sport and they can’t help it, but if they get out, they can.”

Williams has coached countless players in the community during his tenure, perhaps most notably legendary champions Venus and Serena Williams, and their father, the subject of King Richard. Given the film’s recent debut, Rancho Cienega’s Williams thinks “it’s going to bring in some traffic…but the problem is, it’s not sustained.”

Crabb—who taught George Clooney and the late Miguel Ferrer at Rosemary Clooney’s home—hopes more people fall in love with the game and the lessons it can teach. “People think tennis is just hitting a ball,” says Crabb, adding that he sees similarities between the sport and acting. “They are so connected in the fact that you always have a goal or obstacle that you are trying to overcome. And with acting you finish the other. That’s tennis!”

A version of this story first appeared in the December 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.