The 5,000-mile journey from North America and the closed loop that will confine players to the Olympic Village and arena are daunting enough. More worrying is the uncertainty over the quarantine, which is said to last between three and five weeks.

That would be unacceptable for clubs already reluctant to let their expensive stars go to the Games and who wouldn’t tolerate losing the better part of another month. The NHL, which has an escape clause if COVID causes a material disruption to the season, says it will let the players decide.

Given all the uncertainty, the feeling is that their answer will be no, especially since players will not be paid if they miss matches due to Olympic-related COVID.

I actually find it hard to believe that a player would want to go, understanding that he risked staying in China for three more weeks, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said after the recent meeting of the Board of Governors.

That leaves Plan B (the sequel), which would mean that the Americans again use small leaguers, European-based players and colleagues. That, of course, assumes that they don’t test positive themselves before the Games. China’s hapless men’s team could end up on the podium after all.

More disruption to the schedule

Japan’s COVID-related ban on foreign visitors continues to mess up the winter calendar. The figure skating Grand Prix final scheduled for this month in Osaka has been canceled. The World Championship ski jumping events in Sapporo and Zao have also been canceled in the coming months.

The changes are not limited to Japan. In short track speed skating, the European Championships scheduled for next month in Dresden and the Four Continents event in Salt Lake City, the final two international competitions before the Olympics, have also been wiped out.

Shiffrin rises

A pair of bronze finishes helped Mikaela Shiffrin keep her at the top of the Alpine World Cup overall standings. Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty

Mikaela Shiffrins bronze over the past few weekends two Super G ski races in St. Moritz kept her comfortably ahead of Italys Sofia Goggia in the Alpine World Cup overall standings at this weekend’s races at the French resorts of Val d’Isere and Courchevel. Shiffrin, who has a couple of wins on her six podiums, leads the giant slalom table and takes second in the slalom.

Switzerland Marco Odermatt is the men’s leader as the circuit shifts to Italy for races in Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Madonna di Campiglio and Bormio. The only American to have achieved a podium so far is Travis Ganong, who came in third in the Super G at Beaver Creek.

Heading to this weekend’s World Cup cross-country event in Dresden, American skiers Rosie Brennan and Jessie Diggins (who finished second in the 10K at Davos last weekend) are fourth and fifth overall, behind the Swedish leader Frida Karlsson.

Home ice cream advantage

Germany’s male bobsledders have cashed in on house ice this month. Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner have finished 1-2 in the first three World Cup two-man races, while Friedrich is 5 for 5 in the four-man race after winning two events at Winterberg last weekend.

This weekend they are back in Altenberg for the last race before the holidays.

let push

Emily Sweeneys Fifth place at the Luge World Luge Championships in Altenberg last weekend put her in a prime position to be part of the US Olympic team, ticking off an important top-line requirement. After being banned from Sochi for the past two weekends for being banned from competing in Russia as an army athlete, Sweeney worried she was running out of time to earn qualifying points.

All that went through my mind were zeros, she said.

After this weekend stop in Innsbruck, there are only two more events before the team is named next month.

Ready to succeed

If the World Cup results are any guideline, the US long track speed skaters could have their best Olympic show since 2006 in Beijing.

The Americans, who won only one bronze in 2018 after being eliminated in 2014, hope to win five medals, four of which were gold. Erin Jackson will be favorite in the 500 meters ladies and Brittany Bowe lined up for gold at 1,000 and silver at 1,500. on the men’s side, Joey Mantia at the 1,500 and the team pursuit are favorites to win.

Still happening

German skater Claudia Pechstein, who has qualified for her eighth Olympic team at 49 years in the mass start, is said to be the oldest woman to compete in the Winter Games.

Pechstein, who created her first team in 1992, is a product of the East German system. She became the distance queen of the planets, winning five golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Had she not been banned from the 2010 Games because of a blood doping ban, Pechstein would probably have at least 10 medals on her RSU.

Jersey barrier

The Russian hockey teams, who were not allowed to use the word Russia or their flag on their jerseys because of their unabashed doping history, had to get creative. They will use their own Olympic committee logo, with a red, white and blue flame (the colors of the flags) above the five Olympic rings. Last time in PyeongChang, their jerseys were only decorated with Olympic Athlete From Russia. . . . Yiech Pur Biel, a former runner from South Sudan who competed in the 800 meters as part of the refugee team in Rio, is one of three candidates proposed for IOC membership at the upcoming session for the Beijing Games. Biel will act as an independent person and will not represent any country. Hell is joined by Slovakia Danka Bartekova, a 2012 shooting medalist and former member of the IOC’s Athletes Commission, and by David Lappartient, who heads the International Cycling Federation . . . The athletes of the world may be confined to a closed loop during the Games, but at least they will be well fed. The organizers are offering 200 items a day in the Olympic Village cafeteria, of which 70 percent will be international dishes and 30 percent will be Chinese delicacies, such as Peking duck, moo shu pork and lamb with spring onions.

