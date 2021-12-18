Next game: vs. Texas Tech 20-12-2021 | 12:15 pm FloHoops 105.1 FM

OXFORD, Ms. Ole Miss’s women’s basketball team showed the brilliance of its defense and played fantastic overall team basketball in a smooth 73-48 win over Samford on Friday afternoon, the Rebels’ 10th win in a row. Ole Miss is on his longest winning streak since winning 11 in a row to kick off the 2000-01 season.

Ole Miss (10-1) set a new school record in his powerful defensive show on Friday, making Samford (4-8) his eighth opponent this season by under 50 points. The Rebel defense, which came in the day as eighth in the NCAA in scoring defense averaging 49.3 points per game, flexed its muscles all day, forcing 24 overturns that became 22 Rebel points, the fifth game in a row that the rebels have registered at least 20 takeaways.

“Dictate and disrupt. A lot of people can say we have to beat these teams, but we pushed ourselves,” said Ole Miss head coach. Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “We’ve been on the road, we’ve been to other people’s gyms, we’ve played against a Pac-12 team, we’ve been to Cincinnati. We’ve pushed ourselves and our defense is traveling. That’s one thing I know is legitimate defensive, when we’re locked in, we’re pretty good. we’re tall, we’ve got size, we’ve got a system that’s to dictate and disrupt. we were pretty good defensively last year, and I want us to get that momentum into to continue the conference.”

The Rebels weren’t all abusive on Friday, though, as the national pre-season player of the year candidate Shakira Austin put together another dominant performance. Austin finished the day with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a strong 8-of-10 clip from the charity streak. Friday marked her third 20-point outing of the season.

Austin wasn’t the only one offensively either Lot Salary using a great second half to finish with 12 points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist with eight of her points in the second half. It was Salary’s second double-digit game this season, all of which fall within her last three games. Andeija Puckett scored her first double-digit game of her Ole Miss career, taking 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go along with three rebounds.

Samford kept things fairly close in the first quarter, trailing 17-14 after the first 10 minutes, but the Rebels split big in the middle two quarters, winning the second 21-13 and the third 24-10. Ole Miss’s defense strangled the Bulldogs from the jump, forcing nine separate scoring droughts lasting at least two minutes long, marked by a whopping 5:34 second quarter drought in which the Rebels made a 13-0 run.

Ole Miss now looks set to improve on its current 10-game winning streak as it ends non-conference action at the West Palm Beach Invitational on December 20-21, where the Rebels will face Texas Tech (7-2) and No. 16 South Florida (7-3). The Rebels currently have a NET of 41, and a win would equal the Rebel teams’ 11-game win streaks 2000-01, 1982-83 and 1975-76. A sweep would put the Rebels in 12 in a row, which would be the best streak since the 1991-92 SEC Champion team won 25 in a row.

“The ‘Yo, be honest’ type in me is excited because you’ve been here when it’s been a really rough road, but I expect we can have the gigs that we’ve had,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Now we were trying to bring things together. As far as I feel, I’m just super focused on making sure we clear out the things we need for conference play. We understand what we’re trying to do. I feel like there’s a part of the game was where we got lost like we weren’t playing against samford we were fighting in our own zone trying to correct things that we know we need to correct and that’s something i thought was right We’ve had a great test with Texas Tech and ranked South Florida on the road, and I’ll really be able to give a review once we’re done with non-conference play.”