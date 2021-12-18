Sports
The Ashes: England suffers another blow as Australia retains control in Adelaide | Cricket News
England lose four wickets for 19 runs and the last eight for 86 as Australia continues to dominate the pink-ball Test; Joe Root and Dawid Malan had taken tourists to 150-2 but familiar battle fray resurfaces before Australia extends lead to 282 by punching
Last updated: 18/12/21 3:08 PM
England suffered a third dismal batting collapse in as many Ashes innings as Australia tightened their grip on the pink-ball Test on day three in Adelaide, taking their lead at 282 by punches.
Dawid Malan (80) and Joe Root (62) left Australia wicketless in the first session, with the pair extending their lead to 138, and England’s score from the night’s 17-2 to 150-2, shortly after the dinner break.
However, Australia then took four wickets for 19 runs when Root, Malan, Ollie Pope (5) and Jos Buttler (0) were all caught playing single shots and England were eventually thrown for 236 in 84.1 overs in impeccable conditions.
The final strike came when England storped for 147 runs and then lost eight wickets in the second inning for 74 runs in last week’s nine-wicket loss at The Gabba in Brisbane.
Root’s side trailed by 237 runs in the first innings in Adelaide on Saturday, but Australian captain Steve Smith chose not to force the follow-on, with the hosts closing at 45-1 in their second dig.
Marcus Harris (21 none) and David Warner (13) were not too bothered by the English seamen, with Warner’s departure via a runout following a mix-up with Harris, leaving Michael Neser (2 none) as night watchman.
England’s last eight wickets in the first innings were down for 86 as Mitchell Starc finished 4-37 and Nathan Lyon 3-58, while Cameron Green – who rejected Root and Ben Stokes (34) – went on 2-24 .
Australia is well on track to take a 2-0 lead over the next two days, with England likely hoping the rain forecast for Adelaide arrives massively on Sunday.
A lightning strike came to the rescue of England late on the second day, ending the game early after Rory Burns (6) and Haseeb Hameed (4) fell under the lights against the new pink ball after Australia declared themselves at 473-9.
Root and Malan found it much easier to hit in the daylight during Saturday’s early stages, with the skipper completing a 52nd test fifty and Malan a ninth, from 91 and 86 deliveries respectively, as the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood began show for Australia.
Malan, after a few nervous inside edges, sat down and produced a series of high-quality offside shots, while the classy Root’s limits included a one-bounce four on Lyon after he left the field.
Root, however, failed to turn an eighth Test fifty in Australia into a first century in the country, as shortly after racking up 1,600 runs for the year in Test cricket, he fiddled with a stump outside and hit a ball from Green. which he should not have played until Smith in the cordon.
Malan soon followed – Smith slipped the catcher again when the left-hander was tight for space on Starc’s cut – as Pope Lyon shot to the short leg after going down the wicket, two balls after successfully batting a bat. -pad dismissal where the ball hits the elbow, not the bat.
Buttler was fired for a 15-ball duck, driving loosely to Starc and sliding to Warner as his wretched Test continued – Buttler had dropped Marnus Labuschagne at 21 and 95 on the first day.
Stokes, who took 24 balls to get off goal, set up 33 with the more adventurous Chris Woakes (24 out 40) of 169-6, but then started firing when Lyon got both Woakes and Ollie Robinson (0) in front of his bill, spanking Green for four and Lyon for four and six while he grew the strike.
Green forced Stokes to drag on his stumps, while Stuart Broad (9) was the last to flutter Starc into the covers after adding 16 – the joint third-highest score of the innings – with James Anderson (5no).
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12498859/the-ashes-england-suffer-yet-another-batting-collapse-as-australia-retain-control-in-adelaide
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]