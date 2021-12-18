Sports
2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Recruitment: Early Signing Period Summary
Another year has passed and Nick Saban has once again pushed Alabama to the top of the world in recruiting rankings. In the first year of the Early Signing Period, 2018, Saban seemed a bit taken aback, and his class slipped all the way to the 5th (the horror!). Since then, he’s tweaked his strategy, making sure to sign his entire class every December, leaving only a few spots for potential late additions.
If anything, the strategy certainly seems to have minimized some of the drama surrounding the signing day shenanigans that highlighted most of the 2010 decade.
This year was no different. For the most part, Alabamas’ entire class was already committed in advance, and a few players who ended up signing with the Tide were generally fairly confidently predicted by most pundits.
Wide receiver Shazz Preston headlined the recent commits as a top-50 Louisiana man, and he was joined by Kendrick Law on Friday. Add to that the more lengthy commit, Aaron Anderson, and Alabama managed to steal all three top wide receivers from Bayou State.
The other big blow was Jihaad Campbell’s. The IMG Academy edge rusher was a longtime Clemson commit, but the coaching exodus away from Dabo Swinney saw Campbell delegate to the Tigers and end up in Alabama.
And of course there was Eli Ricks. The former 5-star and starting cornerback for LSU announced its intention to move to the Tide
On the other hand, it wasn’t all good as Alabama did lose the bet to 4-star TE Jahleel Skinner. It’s always been a little weird that the Tide had pledges from Amari Niblack, Elijah Brown and Skinner for a position that’s not very important in their current recurrence of the offense, so I have to think maybe the coaching staff expect it.
Across the SEC, there was more or less a three-way tie for the first with Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, with a big gap behind them for everyone else in the country. Alabama leads the trio in the average rating of recruits, but Texas A&M’s 26 total signatories pushed the Aggies just one nose ahead of the #1 ranking.
The next three in the SEC? Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.
Hey. What strange days we are in.
Even Vanderbilt finished 36th in the country, and Florida is trailing in the SEC with just 10 commits in total. What a sad state Dan Mullen left that program behind.
Looking ahead, Alabama has 24 commitments and virtually all positional needs have been filled.
QB – Ty Simpson
RB – Emmanuel Henderson, Jamarion Miller
WR – Shazz Preston, Aaron Anderson, Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law (Bond of Law could end up on defense)
TE – Amari Niblack, Elijah Brown
OL – Tyler Booker, Elijah Pritchett, Dayne Shoro
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Isaiah Hastings, Khurtiss Perry, Walter Bob (possibly a JUCO victim)
EDGE – Jeremiah Alexander, Jihad Campbell
LB – Shawn Murphy
CB- Eli Ricks, Earl Little Jr., Antonio Kite
S- Trequon Fegans, Jake Pope
Alabama clearly loaded on speed and hybrid weapons on the attack. Prentice, Law and Bond (what a phenomenal trio of names) are all speed demons who can defend, Henderson is a 5 star RB who might also be a receiver, and Niblack is a jumbo athlete who is as much a WR as a he is a TE.
OL and LB are the two areas where this class is the lightest, but they were also the two spots Alabama was loaded on in 2021. If Alabama picks up any more players for this class, look to those two spots, as well as cornerback, as the most likely for Saban to look for.
5-star defensive back Denver Harris is still there, although he is expected to remain capable with the Aggies or Longhorns.
St. John Boscoe Offensive Lineman, Earnest Greene, is another much talked about for Alabama, but who knows where he will go.
Anyway, I expect Saban and crew have done a pretty good job recruiting for this class, and will only keep the door open for a select few or a potential transfer portal gem.
Roll Tide!
