Mubadala World Tennis Championship Final 2021 as it happened – Andrey Rublev beats Andy Murray

17:00 – Rublev wins!
GAME, SET, MATCH – RUBLEV! RUBLEV 6-4, 7-6 MURRAY: The world number five standard was too good for Murray and Rublev gets the job done at halftime.
16:53 – Tiebreak!
RUBLEV 6-6 MURRAY (6-4): There was an astonishing forehand winner from Rublev in that game as the Russian holds the serve to force the tiebreaker at the end of the second set.
16:50 – Murray ahead
*RUBLEV 6-5 MURRAY (6-4): A few mistakes too many from Rublev and that means Murray can take the lead again in this second set.
16:47 – Ruble hangs
RUBLEV 5-5 MURRAY* (6-4): That was a big game for Rublev, who is shaky at the moment. Murray had a good look at some second serves in that game.
16:42 – Momentum shift
*RUBLEV 4-5 MURRAY (6-4): Has there been a shift in momentum? Rublev will now have to serve to stay in this second set as Murray wins his third game in a row.
16:38 – Break back!
RUBLEV 4-4 MURRAY* (6-4): Murray breaks back! Rublev committed three double errors in the game and Murray took advantage and broke the point with a stunning backhand winner!
16:31 – Strong portion
*RUBLEV 4-3 MURRAY (6-4): A love affair for Murray. His portion was very good this afternoon. Can he put some pressure on the Rublev service?
16:29 – Two games away
RUBLEV 4-2 MURRAY* (6-4): It’s a good defense for Murray to stay in these points, but Rublev currently has the former world number one in charge.
16:25 – Still in touch
*RUBLEV 3-2 MURRAY (6-4): Murray can be happy with how he has served today, although Rublev jumps on anything the Scotsman plays short and central.
16:22 – Known pattern
RUBLEV 3-1 MURRAY* (6-4): Murray just can’t put any meaningful pressure on the Rublev service. The Russian has been so strong in his service. What an intensity.
16:19 – Much needed
*RUBLEV 2-1 MURRAY (6-4): That was a crucial grab from Murray for him to at least stay within easy reach of Rublev, who fires up his opponent with some of these forehands.
16:16 – Consolidated
RUBLEV 2-0 MURRAY* (6-4): Rublev has one more serve and the world number five starts to accelerate away from Murray in the early stages of this second set.
16:12 – Break!
*RUBLEV 1-0 MURRAY (6-4): That’s a disappointing start to Murray’s second set, who made too many unforced mistakes in that game. Rublev gets the early break in the second set.
16:06 – First set, Rublev!
RUBLEV 6-4 MURRAY! Sealed with a stunning forehand winner down the line! The Russian today plays a very high level of tennis. Can Murray step it up?
16:03 – Good portion
*RUBLEV 5-4 MURRAY: That had the potential to be a very tricky game for Murray, but his serve was good and he has at least been asking Rublev who will serve this first set.
15:59 – Quick hold
RUBLEV 5-3 MURRAY*: Murray was unable to put pressure on the Rublev service holding on to love and now the Briton will serve to stay in the first set.
15:56 – Important watch
*RUBLEV 4-3 MURRAY: With Murray in a slump at serve, it was an opportunity for Rublev to make it a double break, but the former world number one crushes it.
15:51 – Missed opportunity
RUBLEV 4-2 MURRAY*: The opportunity came for Murray with both 30-30 and 40-30, but there’s so much speed coming from the other side of the field that it’s hard to control.
15:46 – Break!
*RUBLEV 3-2 MURRAY: There’s the first break of the match and it’s heading towards Rublev who had put real pressure on the Murray service in the early stages.
15:36 – Rapid fire game
RUBLEV 2-2 MURRAY*: A second love affair from Rublev who does a good job of finding free points on his service.
15:34 – Still on service
*RUBLEV 1-2 MURRAY: Rublev won a point, two points, against the Murray service for the first time in the match, but the Scot crushes the service hold.
15:30 – Love hold
RUBLEV 1-1 MURRAY*: And now a love for Rublev. Murray tried to intervene on the second serve of the Russian, but just couldn’t read well enough about it.
15:28 – Good start!
*RUBLEV 0-1 MURRAY: A very comfortable start to the match by Murray holding on to love. The former world number one has played very good tennis in Abu Dhabi this week.
15:25 – Ready, play!
Murray to serve first!
15:00 – Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE coverage of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final between Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray.
This may only be a practice tournament, meaning no ranking points will be offered, but this has been a very positive week for Murray, who saw Dan Evans and Rafael take out Nadal to make it to the final.
When the going gets tough, perspective is everything, and luckily for Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 has had enough as he enters the 2022 tennis season with purpose, clarity and willingness to take new risks this late in his career.
Multiple surgeries and a resurfaced hip haven’t stopped the 34-year-old from pursuing a competitive comeback. And while results have not been consistent over the past year, Murray says he intends to leave no stone unturned when it comes to his off-court preparations, to give himself the best chance of success in this upcoming campaign.
The Scottish mindset going into 2022 will require a tricky balance between treating it like a season where he or she has to break so he can do the right things off the pitch, without increasing the pressure when competing on the pitch.
I just want to make the most of what I can while I still can, Murray told Eurosport in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the ongoing Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
I’ve spoken to many ex-players who have said, once it’s gone, nothing will replace it. So enjoy it while you can, play as long as you can. Because I know a lot of players have quit and are a little bit sorry if they could have continued.
– –
