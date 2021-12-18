Mubadala World Tennis Championship Final 2021 as it happened – Andrey Rublev beats Andy Murray

Abu Dhabi | Last 02:04:07

17:00 – Rublev wins!

GAME, SET, MATCH – RUBLEV! RUBLEV 6-4, 7-6 MURRAY: The world number five standard was too good for Murray and Rublev gets the job done at halftime.

16:53 – Tiebreak!

RUBLEV 6-6 MURRAY (6-4): There was an astonishing forehand winner from Rublev in that game as the Russian holds the serve to force the tiebreaker at the end of the second set.

16:50 – Murray ahead

*RUBLEV 6-5 MURRAY (6-4): A few mistakes too many from Rublev and that means Murray can take the lead again in this second set.

16:47 – Ruble hangs

RUBLEV 5-5 MURRAY* (6-4): That was a big game for Rublev, who is shaky at the moment. Murray had a good look at some second serves in that game.

16:42 – Momentum shift

*RUBLEV 4-5 MURRAY (6-4): Has there been a shift in momentum? Rublev will now have to serve to stay in this second set as Murray wins his third game in a row.

16:38 – Break back!

RUBLEV 4-4 MURRAY* (6-4): Murray breaks back! Rublev committed three double errors in the game and Murray took advantage and broke the point with a stunning backhand winner!

16:31 – Strong portion

*RUBLEV 4-3 MURRAY (6-4): A love affair for Murray. His portion was very good this afternoon. Can he put some pressure on the Rublev service?

16:29 – Two games away

RUBLEV 4-2 MURRAY* (6-4): It’s a good defense for Murray to stay in these points, but Rublev currently has the former world number one in charge.

16:25 – Still in touch

*RUBLEV 3-2 MURRAY (6-4): Murray can be happy with how he has served today, although Rublev jumps on anything the Scotsman plays short and central.

16:22 – Known pattern

RUBLEV 3-1 MURRAY* (6-4): Murray just can’t put any meaningful pressure on the Rublev service. The Russian has been so strong in his service. What an intensity.

16:19 – Much needed

*RUBLEV 2-1 MURRAY (6-4): That was a crucial grab from Murray for him to at least stay within easy reach of Rublev, who fires up his opponent with some of these forehands.

16:16 – Consolidated

RUBLEV 2-0 MURRAY* (6-4): Rublev has one more serve and the world number five starts to accelerate away from Murray in the early stages of this second set.

16:12 – Break!

*RUBLEV 1-0 MURRAY (6-4): That’s a disappointing start to Murray’s second set, who made too many unforced mistakes in that game. Rublev gets the early break in the second set.

16:06 – First set, Rublev!

RUBLEV 6-4 MURRAY! Sealed with a stunning forehand winner down the line! The Russian today plays a very high level of tennis. Can Murray step it up?

16:03 – Good portion

*RUBLEV 5-4 MURRAY: That had the potential to be a very tricky game for Murray, but his serve was good and he has at least been asking Rublev who will serve this first set.

15:59 – Quick hold

RUBLEV 5-3 MURRAY*: Murray was unable to put pressure on the Rublev service holding on to love and now the Briton will serve to stay in the first set.

15:56 – Important watch

*RUBLEV 4-3 MURRAY: With Murray in a slump at serve, it was an opportunity for Rublev to make it a double break, but the former world number one crushes it.

15:51 – Missed opportunity

RUBLEV 4-2 MURRAY*: The opportunity came for Murray with both 30-30 and 40-30, but there’s so much speed coming from the other side of the field that it’s hard to control.

15:46 – Break!

*RUBLEV 3-2 MURRAY: There’s the first break of the match and it’s heading towards Rublev who had put real pressure on the Murray service in the early stages.

15:36 – Rapid fire game

RUBLEV 2-2 MURRAY*: A second love affair from Rublev who does a good job of finding free points on his service.

15:34 – Still on service

*RUBLEV 1-2 MURRAY: Rublev won a point, two points, against the Murray service for the first time in the match, but the Scot crushes the service hold.

15:30 – Love hold

RUBLEV 1-1 MURRAY*: And now a love for Rublev. Murray tried to intervene on the second serve of the Russian, but just couldn’t read well enough about it.

15:28 – Good start!

*RUBLEV 0-1 MURRAY: A very comfortable start to the match by Murray holding on to love. The former world number one has played very good tennis in Abu Dhabi this week.

15:25 – Ready, play!

Murray to serve first!

15:00 – Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE coverage of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final between Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray.

This may only be a practice tournament, meaning no ranking points will be offered, but this has been a very positive week for Murray, who saw Dan Evans and Rafael take out Nadal to make it to the final.

Exclusive: I want that fairytale scenario – Murray started for 2022

When the going gets tough, perspective is everything, and luckily for Andy Murray, the former world No. 1 has had enough as he enters the 2022 tennis season with purpose, clarity and willingness to take new risks this late in his career.

Multiple surgeries and a resurfaced hip haven’t stopped the 34-year-old from pursuing a competitive comeback. And while results have not been consistent over the past year, Murray says he intends to leave no stone unturned when it comes to his off-court preparations, to give himself the best chance of success in this upcoming campaign.

The Scottish mindset going into 2022 will require a tricky balance between treating it like a season where he or she has to break so he can do the right things off the pitch, without increasing the pressure when competing on the pitch.

I just want to make the most of what I can while I still can, Murray told Eurosport in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the ongoing Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

I’ve spoken to many ex-players who have said, once it’s gone, nothing will replace it. So enjoy it while you can, play as long as you can. Because I know a lot of players have quit and are a little bit sorry if they could have continued.

Read the full interview here.

– –

