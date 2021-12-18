Sports
Finally home, Glenwood Springs Demons hockey falls to rival Aspen
It was business as usual for a standard capacity crowd as Glenwood Springs High School hockey held its home opener in a 2-1 loss to Aspen on Friday night.
The Demons and Skiers sold 150 virtual tickets when the two rivals met for the first time this season at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink, as home fans whistled at the visitors who didn’t hesitate to chirp back and the glass around the perimeter around the sheet did its share. stomp.
A thrilling competition turned out as intended, after weeks of uncertainty over the rink’s status, not to mention a pandemic campaign a year ago.
It feels great to be here, said Glenwood Springs head coach Tim Cota. This setting and the environment if you have Aspen in Glenwood is amazing. The atmosphere here is always great.
A critical failure in the ice rink’s cooling system on November 14 caused a weeks-long shutdown. For the Demons and fellow Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association, this resulted in grabbing ice slots whenever and wherever available for practice, from Grand Junction to Eagle to Aspen, sometimes not until 10pm.
Everything from supply chain problems to warm weather to uncertainty about damage to the system set the timeline for the local ice rink’s reopening indefinitely, the city said shortly after the incident. The home opener for the Demons was questionable.
As the players made road trips to and from training, the value of their home ice came into focus even more. After a year in which fans were unable to attend, the prospect of an altered experience was unnerving.
No one was allowed on the rink except players, senior Demons player Aiden Senn said as the team practiced in Grand Junction. I just hope the rink opens up again so we can have a solid home season because we didn’t have that last year. Just having fans in the building would mean a lot to us.
The demons and skiers treated their fans to a close affair and went into the final period tied at 1-1. Glenwood controlled puck possession but couldn’t get into the center of the ice for good chances.
Cota said his team did well on the boards but didn’t turn it into chances, while Aspen got fewer chances but was of higher quality. Both goals from junior netminder Hunter Oger were turned around for the net.
Our defense did a good job getting their guys out of there, but Aspen is just really good at touching the puck before it gets to me, Oger said. I saw it great though and our defense played really well.
Demons’ lone score also came from the low slot when Beck Weatherred fended off a shot from Greyson Alcorta, both freshmen in the power play.
The loss broke a short two-game win streak for the Demons against the Skiers dating back to last season. The skiers finished fifth in the competition, while Glenwood finished third.
This conference will be like this all year round: every match will be close, will be a battle, Cota said. They become guys who know each other and play with each other and it’s always fun.
Glenwood Springs advanced to 1-1 and 0-1 in conference play, while Aspen improved to 2-1 and 2-0 in conference.
The Demons have an immediate chance to return to Battle Mountain even in competition on Saturday before the holiday break.
Reporter Rich Allen can be reached at 970-384-9131 or [email protected]
