New York Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

NEW YORK (AP) Buck Showalter has been hired as manager of New York Mets, returning to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team.

The former Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, who was fired in early October after two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the move on Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Showalter has played more than 3,000 games in the big league in 20 seasons, marking the Mets’ first experienced bank boss since Terry Collins’ seven-year tenure ended after the 2017 season.

New York has been looking for solid leadership in the dugout and front office ever since.

Showalter certainly carries credibility, with a long history of flipping losing teams. That undoubtedly made him an attractive candidate for new Mets general manager Billy Eppler and Cohen, who spends freely on players and is eager to win quickly since buying the bungling franchise in November 2020.

Houston bench coach Joe Espada and Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro were the other finalists for the job, according to media reports. Neither has any major league management experience, and Showalter has always been considered the frontrunner.

In addition to building a winner in town in the 1990s with the Yankees, the 65-year-old Showalter has led the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He amassed a regular season record of 1,551-1,517-1 (.506 win percentage) from 1992-2018, won three AL Manager of the Year awards and brought all of his teams except Texas to the playoffs at least once.

The Yankees (1996) and Diamondbacks (2001) both won the World Series in the first season after Showalter left. He led Arizona to 100 wins in 1999 before losing a playoff series to the Mets.

His most recent managerial appearance was in Baltimore, where he spent more than eight seasons from 2010 to 18. Showalter led the Orioles to three playoff appearances, one division title, and a berth in the 2014 AL Championship Series, where they were swept by Kansas City.

However, he was heavily criticized for leaving dominant closer Zack Britton in the bullpen during the 2016 AL wild-card game, which the Orioles lost 5-2 in Toronto on Edwin Encarnacin’s three-run homer to Ubaldo Jimnez in the bottom of the 11th inning. collection.

Baltimore also finished last in the AL East three times during Showalter’s eight full seasons, including his last two. He was replaced by Brandon Hyde after a 47-115 debacle in 2018 when the Orioles overhauled baseball operations and embarked on a full rebuild.

Since then, Showalter has worked as an MLB Network analyst and on Yankees broadcasts with YES. He previously had a similar role at ESPN.

Sleek, but with a sense of humor, Showalter is known for his baseball acumen, tenacious readiness and meticulous attention to detail. He is already comfortable in New York’s large and pressured media market, with relationships dating back decades to his time as manager of the Yankees.

The Mets declined their 2022 option on Rojas’ contract on October 4, a day after they finished 77-85 and third in NL East after a second-half collapse.

They hired Eppler last month after a long search for someone to run baseball operations under team president Sandy Alderson, and quickly moved on to sign four free agents for a total of $254.5 million: ace thrower Max Scherzer ($130 million left). three years), centerfielder Starling Marte ($78 million over four years), outfielder Mark Canha ($26.5 million over two years) and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar ($20 million over two years).

The deals were finalized in the days just before the baseball contract expired on December 1, leading to a lockout that halted transactions and froze the big league rosters.

That allowed Eppler, who also spent years with the Yankees, to finally turn his attention to finding a manager. Showalter becomes the Mets’ fifth in just over four years.

Mickey Callaway replaced Collins and lasted two seasons. Rojas was quickly promoted to skipper when Carlos Beltrn was fired in January 2020 without managing a single game outage from the Astros 2017 character set scandal.

None of those three had previously made it to the majors. Still don’t call. Rojas was hired by the Yankees last month to coach third base.

Now it’s Showalter’s turn as he takes over a Mets team that lost four seasons in five years and ten in the last 13 seasons. World Series appearance.

Showalter, who has never won a pennant, will need to replenish his coaching staff. The Mets announced in October that Jeremy Hefner will return as pitching coach next year, but the other coaches are expected to be replaced.