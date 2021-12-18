Gamecocks Face Clemson Saturday, Game Moved Up

Basketball Men | 17-12-21 17:20:00

COLUMBIA, SC –South Carolina (8-2, 0-0 SEC) travels to the Upstate to face Clemson (7-4, 0-1 ACC) Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The time of the tip has been moved to 6:00 PM (ET) from the original 8:00 PM slot. The game continues to be broadcast by the ACC Network with Mike Monaco (pxp) and Jordan Cornette (analyst) on the line.

GAME INFORMATION

ARENA: Littlejohn Colosseum (9,000)

BROADCAST: ACC network

PLAY-BY-PLAY: Mike Monaco

ANALYST: Jordan Cornette

RADIO: Gamecock Radio Network

IN COLUMBIA: 107.5 The game

PLAY-BY-PLAY: Derek Scott

ANALYST: Casey Manning

SIRIUS: – | XM: 387 | SXM APP: 977

WATCH: View the ESPN/ESPN App

LIVE STATES: GamecocksOnline.com

SERIES: Carolina leads, 91-79

at CLEMSON: Clemson leads, 46-34

SERIES TREND: Clemson has won three of the last four

LAST MEETING: 67-54, South Carolina win on December 15, 2019 at Clemson

TIPOFF NOTES

> South Carolina scored the most points in the Frank Martin era and most points in a game since 1995 (won 112-61 vs. The Citadel on 12/21/95) in a 110-51 vs. All (14 Dec); the 15 players who qualified for Carolina each scored in the game; Brandon Martin had his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds – he also had a career-high five assists; the Gamecocks gave a total of 31 assists, the second-best figure in the history of the program (school record is 33 in 1976 win over Georgia Southern).

> Beginning Guard become a Carter equaled his career high with 16 points, and he racked up a team-best seven rebounds while a graduate student guard James Reese V scored 13 – all in the second half – as South Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to take a 66-65 win over Florida State on Dec. 12 at the No Room For Racism Classic in Rock Hill.

> After his standout performance in the win over FSU, become a Carter earned his first-career SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday, December 13

> Carolina recorded a convincing 80-67 win over Georgetown at the Colonial Life Arena in non-conference action last Sunday. The Hoyas never led in the game and the Gamecock defense kept Georgetown just 32.9 percent (23-70) off the floor.

> The Gamecocks fell 80-56 in their first real road game of the season in Coastal Carolina on Dec. 1. CCU led for most of the first half, before the Gamecocks pulled to one at halftime, but the Chanticleers outscored Carolina 44-21 in the second half to secure the non-conference win.

> The Gamecocks trailed but a three-pointer from senior striker for most of their game with Rider at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 28 Keyshawn Bryant tied the game at 36-all with 12:30 to go, and Carolina was able to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the game to cap off the 65-58 non-conference win.

> Carolina took a big win visiting Wofford on Nov. 23 at the Colonial Life Arena, with an 85-74 win over the Terriers. senior security guard Erik Stevenson had his best performance this season, scoring nine field goals, including five three-pointers, en route to a 25-point performance. His six rebounds were also a team best.

> Beginning Guard become a Carter was stuck at the free-throw line, hitting all four of his attempts in the final five seconds of play to take a 66-63 Gamecock win on a visit to UAB at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18. The Blazers, who are the pre-season pick to win C-USA this season, fought back from a 16-point deficit to make it a one-point game with one minute left in the matchup, but Carter dropped all of the points. four sink his attempts late in the game to secure Carolina’s victory.

> After the season’s first loss, Carolina recovered with a 75-64 win over Western Kentucky on Nov. 14 in her final game at the inaugural Asheville Championship. Junior guard Jermaine Couisnard and rookie guard become a Carter led Carolina with 16 points each, and graduate student guard James Reese V scored a season high 14 points behind four brands of 3-point reach.

> The Gamecocks suffered their first loss of the season on November 12, 66-62 against Princeton. Carolina struggled off the field, hitting just 36.2 percent overall and just 15.4 percent (4-26) from a 3-point range. Princeton made 11 3-pointers in the win.

> Junior forward Wildens Leveque posted the first double-double of his career with a dominating performance of 12 points and 10 rebounds vs. Princeton on Nov. 12. Leveque, who was 6-of-6 off the field, played 32 minutes of action, including 18:52 of the second half. Four of his rebounds were offensive.

> The Gamecocks improved to 84-30 all-time in season openers when they recorded a 78-60 win over USC Upstate in the 2021-22 opener on Nov. 9 at Colonial Life Arena. Junior guard Jermaine Couisnard and junior striker Wildens Leveque led the Gamecocks with 14 points each, while Couisnard handed out a game-high seven assists in the win.

> Head Coach Frank Martin is in its 10th season leading the Gamecocks. He is assisted by associate head coach Chuck Martin (fifth season), assistant coaches Will Bailey (second season) and Brian Steele (season one), and the director of operations is Andy Assaley (10th season).

> South Carolina recorded a 101-76 exhibition win on November 4 vs. Benedict. James Reese V led all scorers with 21 in the game.

> The 2021-22 campaign is the 20th season of basketball at Colonial Life Arena. The facility opened just before the 2002-03 campaign.

> South Carolina returns three of the top five scorers from a season ago, including senior striker Keyshawn Bryant (14.4 ppg), junior guard Jermaine Couisnard (10.1 ppg) and junior forward Wildens Leveque (6.1 pages).

> The Gamecocks welcome nine newcomers to the team this season, including three freshmen in become a Carter , Ta’Quan Woodley and Jacobi Wright . Six transfers are also planned for their first season with Carolina in Chico Carter Jr. (Murray State), Josh Gray (LSU), Brandon Martin (USC Upstate), James Reese V (North Texas), Erik Stevenson (Washington) and AJ Wilson (George Mason).

SCOUTING CLEMSON

> The Tigers’ four defeats this season total just 25 points; two at a neutral site and two in road races at Rutgers (L, 74-64) and Miami (L, 80-75), the team’s ACC opener on December 4

> Clemson comes into play, shooting 43.2 percent from depth, the third best clip in the country

> Team’s 48.8 percent field goal percentage is 21st nationally

> Five player average double digits for the Tigers, led by sophomore PJ Hall, who averages 14.5 points per game

DID YOU KNOW?

> Freshman assistant coach Brian Steele is one of 28 National Assistants who are 30 years of age or younger. Steele just turned 28 on Nov. 10. Steele, a three-year letter winner for the Gamecocks on the hardwood (2012-15), saw action in 50 career games in the Garnet and Black, with four starts. After suffering knee injuries in his first three seasons on the field, Steele chose to serve as a student assistant coach during the 2015-16 campaign. He did the same during the historic 2016-17 season, in which Carolina reached the Final Four, and the following year he was a graduate assistant manager.

BY FIGURES

31 & 59 – Carolina had 31 assists in the Yellow Jackets win, the most in the Frank Martin era and the second most in the program’s history. The team also had 59 rebounds, which was the most in the Martin era with six.

10/11 – Senior attacker Brandon Martin had his first career double-double in the blowout win vs. all; he had 10 points, 11 rebounds and a career high five assists.

7 – South Carolina has dropped seven opponents below 40 percent this season.

33.9% – During the team’s current streak of three wins, the Gamecocks have held opponents to 33.9 percent of the shot (62-for-183).

37.3% – South Carolina has limited opponents to just 37.3 percent this season, the 15th best FG percentage defense in the country (2nd in SEC).

110 – Carolina’s 110 points vs. All (December 14) were the most since 1995.

15 – 15 different Gamecocks scored in the Allen win, including five double-digit players: D. Carter (12), Leveque (12), Green (11), Bryant (10) and Martin (10).

14.8 – Carolina has averaged 14.8 offensive rebounds per game this season, ranking second in the SEC and 14th nationally.

FATHER AND SON DUOS

> South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin , and his son, senior forward Brandon Martin , are one of 23 father-son-coach-player duos in Division I this season. See below for full list (school: head coach, son):

Boise State: Leon Rice, Max Rice

UConn: Dan Hurley, Andrew Hurley

Detroit Mercy: Mike Davis, Antoine Davis

Illinois-Chicago: Luke Yaklich, Griffin Yaklich

Iowa: Fran McCaffery, Connor/Patrick McCaffery

Freedom: Ritchie McKay, Gabriel McKay

Memphis: Penny Hardaway, Jayden Hardaway

Michigan: Juwan Howard, Jace Howard

Michigan State: Tom Izzo, Steven Izzo

Milwaukee: Pat Baldwin, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Miss Valley State: Lindsey Hunter, Caleb Hunter

Nebraska: Fred Hoiberg, Sam Hoiberg

Oklahoma: Porter Moser, Jacob Moser

South Carolina: Frank Martin , Brandon Martin

State of South Carolina: Antonio Madlock, Antonio Madlock Jr.

USC Upstate: Dave Dickerson, Dave Dickerson III

Southern: Sean Woods, DeSean Woods

Syracuse: Jim Boeheim, Buddy/Jimmy Boeheim

Texas South: Johnny Jones, John Jones

State of Utah: Ryan Odom, Connor Odom

Western Illinois: Rob Jeter, III Rob Jeter IV

WKU: Rick Stansbury, Noah Stansbury

Wright State: Scott great, TJ great

COMING NEXT

> South Carolina welcomes military to Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, December 22 at 3 p.m. (ET).

