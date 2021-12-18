Ashes stats: Joe Root breaks 50s record as captain; James Anderson reaches 100 undefeated innings | Cricket News





Benedict Bermange Cricket Statistician Australia hit stumps on day three at 45-1, leading 282; Joe Root scored 62 as England went out for 236 in their innings, while James Anderson went undefeated in Test cricket for the 100th time







Joe Root and Dawid Malan offered some temporary English optimism during a disappointing third day in Adelaide Australia may continue to dominate the second Ashes Test, but Sky Cricket number smasher Benedict Bermange has all the key stats on some of the English landmarks reached during day three in Adelaide. Captain Joe Root was England’s second leading scorer in their innings, scoring 62 and playing a 138-run partnership with Dawid Malan before seeing his side knocked out for 236. Root’s 62 was his 37th half-century as captain, breaking Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 36 in England, while his 11th score of at least 50 as captain against Australia broke Peter May’s record of 10. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Fast bowler Mitchell Starc says Australia holds all the cards as they head into day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide Fast bowler Mitchell Starc says Australia holds all the cards as they head into day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide It was the eighth time he’d hit 50 in Australia and failed to turn it in a century. Only Bruce Laird (nine times) has achieved 50 times more in tests in Australia without ever reaching three figures. Australia didn’t drop a single catch in the first Test, but Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith both managed to drop Ollie Robinson off the same ball from Cameron Green’s bowling alley. When Starc sacked Stuart Broad, he became the first player to take 50 wickets in day/night Test matches. Most wickets in Day/Night Test matches Name Team wickets Average Mitchell Starc Australia 50 18.1 Josh Hazlewood Australia 32 19.9 Nathan Lyon Australia 32 26.65 In England’s first innings, James Anderson became the first player not out in 100 Test innings. Anderson is significantly ahead of closest challenger Courtney Walsh, who went unbeaten 61 times in Tests. Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka was unbeaten 56 times, one ahead of England’s Bob Willis. Michael Neser was promoted to night watchman after his exploits in the first innings, becoming the first Australian debutant to act as night watchman since Phil Emery in his only Test appearance in Lahore in 1994.

