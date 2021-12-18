Used to be number 3 in the preseason poll





Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll rank Team Points 1 Michigan* (37 votes for first place) 2405 2 Florida* (16) 2319 3 oklahoma (6) 2317 4 Utrecht (8)* 2306 5 LSU (1) 2179 6 Alabama* 2027 7 California (1) 2020 8 UCLA* 1887 9 Minnesota 1803 10 Denver* 1763 11 Arkansas 1700 12 State of Arizona* 1666 13 Kentucky 1571 14 maroon 1460 15 Georgia 1384 16 Missouri 1334 17 Oregon state 1316 18 Iowa 1308 19 BYU 1208 20 Iowa State* 1005 21 NC state 981 22 Ohio state 957 23 Illinois 919 24 State of Boise* 908 25 Southern Utah 864 26 State of Utah 607 27 Arizona* 593 28 Central Michigan 517 29 Penn State 432 30 West Virginia* 428 31 Maryland 425 32 Nebraska 383 33 Stanford* 381 34 Washington* 367 35 North Carolina 336 36 Michigan state 305 * indicates 2022 opponent NORMAN Oklahoma’s women’s gymnastics team was slated to be the No. 3 team in the preseason poll, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced Friday. The Sooners received 6 of the 69 votes for first place. Michigan was designated the No. 1 team with 2,405 points and 37 votes in first place. Florida narrowly defeated the Sooners for second place with 2,319 and 16 votes for first place. The Sooners took 2,317 points and finished in third place. Rounding out the top five is No. 4 Utah (2,306 points, eight first place votes) and No. 5 LSU (2,179 points, 1 first place votes). This is the 12th consecutive season that the Sooners have ranked in the top five nationally to start the year and the eighth consecutive time they have been in the top three. OU was slated to be the No. 1 team in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020, No. 2 in 2015 and 2019, No. 3 in 2014, and No. 4 in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Oklahoma has now opened 17 consecutive seasons in the top 10 nationally and the last 21 years in the top 25. Since head coach KJ Kindler With the arrival of the Sooners in 2007, the Sooners have been in the preseason top 10 every year. Overall, 10 of the OU’s regular season opponents are ranked in the poll, including three squads in the top 5 and five in the top 10 and seven in the top 25. The Sooners will host three top 10 teams in Lloyd Noble Center with No. 1 Michigan 6 Alabama and No. 10 Denver make the trek to Norman. Outside of Norman, the Sooners will face No. 4 Utah (Jan. 14), No. 12 Arizona State (March 11), No. 20 Iowa State (March 19), No. 24 Boise State (March 11), No. 27 Arizona (January 22), No. 30 West Virginia (March 19), No. 33 Stanford (January 22), and No. 34 Washington (February 19). The Sooners Return Four Gymnasts Who Collected 10 All-America Awards In Year Two Audrey Davis , junior Ragan Smith and seniors Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman . The Sooners are also returning seniors and All-Americans Karrie Thomas and Carly Woodard who chose to use their extra year because of COVID. In addition to the returnees, the Sooners have added newcomers Jordan Bowers, Caitin Kirkpatrick, Moorea Linker, Danielle Sievers, Madison Snook and Amy Wier. Season tickets for the 2022 season are currently on sale. Tickets are available for $40 for general admission and $60 for reserved seating, which secures a seat for the entire season. Youth (6-18) and Senior (55+) subscriptions cost $30. Discounted tickets are available for $5 for groups of 10 or more. Group tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the event. Fans can order online at SoonerSports.com or by phone at (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at 800-456-GoOU.

