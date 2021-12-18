Utah football masters two most important things, the second leads to greater success in the first

No one needs to be a soccer talent to understand that the two most important factors that contribute to the success of a college program are 1) recruitment, which everyone has been thinking about this week, and 2) player development, which is always on everyone’s mind. , throughout the year.

Kyle Whittingham circles and underscores and highlights the first emphasis when someone gives him credit for what Utah football has accomplished over the years, and that is an honor and compliment to him for sitting in the back seat and giving a good nod to the players up front and their talent. Some head coaches scream about their own greatness. It’s clear that the Utes have become increasingly strong at attracting the kind of athletes that can make them one of the elite teams in the Pac-12.

But the second should also be noted and emphasized.

What Utah has done in coaching its boys, putting them in the right positions and helping them hone their craft within those positions is illustrated not only by the number of players the Utes send to the NFL, but also by the number of players the Utes send to the NFL. progress made within the program, season to season. A collective look at each of those in recent years has made that clear.

The Utes are good at it.

If you’re just focusing on this season, look at the athletes who have at least a shot at the next level. And think about how they were seen coming out of high school. Most of them were respected, but most of them increased their position under Whittingham’s leadership.

Compliments to them for their dedication and dedication, but somewhere an assistant coach, a number of assistant coaches, trained and instructed, encouraged and guided in making the significant jump from prep ball to the college game, and from there, making them in some cases attract the attention of gray people who evaluate potential pro talent for a living.

Those scouts sometimes get it wrong, rarely get it right, or get completely fooled, but either way, they usually aren’t prone to getting caught up in the hype and cheer presented by so many college football observers. That is, they are a tough batch and they are not easily impressed.

But Utah players are impressive.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd and return specialist Britain Covey, running back TJ Pledger and tight end Cole Fotheringham have already revealed they will be making themselves available to the NFL. Other Utes, such as center Nick Ford and tight end Brant Kuithe and running Tavion Thomas, among others, could be dancing on the same path.

Could be.

Let’s look at those players as examples of prospect growth within the Eccles Football Complex.

Lloyd came to Utah after being recruited by college football celebrities like UNLV and San Jose State. He made a verbal commitment to the rebels before thinking he might be able to do a little better. He was delighted when the Utah coaches showed up to one of his high school basketball games and then made him an offer.

I was happy with that, said Lloyd.

It should have been him. There were 1,644 athletes who had a composite ranking before entering college. Great to think about now.

In Utah, the linebacker progressed through a red shirt year and then some good training from coaches. He transformed himself from a borderline athlete, at least in the minds of some recruiters, to an All-American and first-round NFL draft.

What a season he has had and what a future he has.

Things like that don’t just happen. People make it happen, and Lloyd wasn’t the only one doing the grunt work. That’s worth appreciating all those quiet days and nights when there are no loudspeakers blaring or spotlights shining on a player and his coaches, no crowds cheering, humbly planning out daily schedules for improvement, doing the work in the weight room and in film study. While, at least initially, the more glorious attention is given to other players further up the two-deep charts.

That process continues even after an athlete emerges as a starter. Push and push. For players like Lloyd, the status quo is not enough. They want and are willing to reach for more, and Utahs assistant coaches are not only happy to help, they have the insight and resources to accomplish what every coach’s top priority should be to maximize their capabilities. to match its players with their results on the field.

When the Utes won the Pac-12 Championship, it was a clear statement from Whittingham that his coaching staff is one of the best in the country.

He may be right.

Little Covey was a great high school quarterback, coming out of Timpview High, but some recruiters weren’t all that enthralled by him, given his size, 5-9, 170. That was a stupid way of thinking. Utahs buses didn’t think that way. They grabbed the fast, clumsy athlete and made him an important part of their success at the receiver and in special teams. He was a three-star recruit who ranked 1,677 nationwide.

Fotheringham was a three-star prospect from San Clemente High and Ford, a three-star candidate from San Pedro High, who did their business in Utah, Ford anchored the offensive line, and Fotheringham emerged as one of a number of useful tight ends Whittingham called the best group in the country . Fotheringham believes he is ready to go to the pros, Ford will decide later.

Pledger came to Utah from Oklahoma, where he struggled for playing time for the first two years and gained 451 yards in his third year before transferring to Utah where he racked up 671 yards.

He might have won more had it not been for Thomas, who jumped from Cincinnati to Independence Community College before landing in Utah. Once he got over the urge to handle the ball as if he were wearing boxing gloves, Thomas blew up 20 hasty touchdowns this season, earning him All-Pac-12 first-team honors. Thomas is an FBS level star and a thriving pro prospect.

Kuithe, also a three-star recruit, from Texas, has played much more than Utah, as a three-time Pac-12 second-team who was a three-time tight end, a receiver who has keyed every defense against the Utes as important to cover.

And that’s just the beginning. There are others among the Utes, formative NFL players, all in various stages of readiness.

Whether they’re making themselves available to the pros this season or in the future, keep an eye out for these players who arrive in Utah every year as this one and when they are done they are much more of That. They were/are all good in the preparatory ranks, and then

And then, as Utes became, they got, if not great, a whole lot better.

The great thing about Utah’s benefits of the No. 2 factor is that it improves the prospects for Ute success on the No. 1 thing.

And Utah football is proof of that.