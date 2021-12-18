Sports
Seniors 7-Goal Game Highlights Hampton Hockey Moves to Class A
Through:
Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 11:01 am
Hampton hockey coach Luke Leya thought Logan Scanlon would definitely break through one of these nights.
Scanlon, a senior striker, was the team’s top scorer until the middle of the season with 10 goals in eight games.
But Leya didn’t see this coming.
Scanlon scored seven goals in the Talbots’ 9-7 comeback win over North Hills at RMU’s Island Sports Center on December 13.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” Leya said. “He’s one of the most versatile kids I’ve ever coached. … I’m not that surprised, to be honest. He had 10 goals in tonight’s game. He scores every night. I waited for him to break out. I just didn’t think it would be this way.”
The Scanlon-led win over North Hills improved Hampton to 4-7 and marked the Talbots’ first Class A season in the PIHL after being manned too fast as a Class 2A team in recent years.
The Talbots have established themselves in the lower division and have already matched their win tally from last season, when they went 4-14 in a covid-devastated year, and surpassed their 2019-2020 win tally (3-15).
In the win against North Hills, which broke a two-game loss streak, Hampton overcame 4-1, 5-3 and 7-5 deficits. Scanlon scored once in the first period, three in the second and three in the third when the Talbots defeated North Hills 4-0.
“I think it says a lot about their will and their drive,” Leya said. “After the first period coming out 4-1, I told them the game could go either way. We can lose 10-1, 11-1 or we can wake up, play and be resilient. They certainly answered the call tonight .
“It helps when you have a once-in-a-lifetime performance from Logan Scanlon. It was just special to see.”
Leya, a former Hampton player, said all evidence points to the seven-goal night being a program record.
“I know that five goals is the record if my time as a player and coach in the past 20 years,” said Leya. “I’ve never seen anyone score six goals, let alone seven. As far as I know, he must have the school record.”
The Talbots were 3-2 in their last five games, starting a December 20 game at Plum. They seemed to have settled in after a 1-5 start.
“It was a bit of a rough start,” said senior defender Owen Cirlingione, “but we practiced a bit more, got a bit better and got a bit more chemistry. I think we’re just playing better as a whole.”
Not much went well for the Talbots last season. But they were moved to Class A during the performance-based off-season reshuffle and found the competition more suitable.
“I think we’re doing pretty well in Single-A so far,” said Cirlingione. “It’s more of a defensive game. I feel like in this league, if you have a better defense, it wins more games than attacking.”
On offense, Scanlon (17 goals, 3 assists) and junior Danny Venture (9g, 10a) lead the way, who together scored 26 of the team’s 44 goals. They helped soften the loss of forward Joey Pankowski, who plays for the American Hockey Academy in Boston this season, after being one of the Talbots’ top scorers last season.
Sophomore James Elk (3g,6a) and Sean Sullivan (6g,3a) and junior Cody Bianco (3g,7a) also provide the scoring punch to support senior goalkeeper Brendon Frankel.
Senior Rudy Ratnavale and junior Colin Hurst have not flinched as they took on bigger roles this season.
“This year there is definitely a better buzz, a better positivity buzzing around the group,” said Leya. “Morale is much higher this year than last year.”
Some of the other highlights include overcoming a two-goal deficit in a 6-4 win at Chartiers Valley on November 8 and taking a 5-3 win at Moon 10 days later.
The toughest part of the program is over. The Talbots have already played four games against Fox Chapel (twice), Kiski Area and Norwin, three of the top teams in Class A. On December 14, only one of the Talbots’ remaining nine games will be against a team with a winning record.
The four division winners and four wildcards qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
“Our schedule will definitely favor us more in the second half, which I think will put us in that play-off conversation from (mid) to late February,” Leya said. “I think the longer we go into the season, the better and better prepared we will be.”
