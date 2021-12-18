Table tennis: Flix and Alexis Lebrun will leave “France” Cesson with the suitcases generously filled





The duo Lebrun had another historic day next to the Glaz Arena in Cesson with the title of French champion in the men’s doubles for Alexis and two medals in the men’s singles interest and mixed doubles for his younger brother, Flix.

It’s another day that Flix (15 years) and Alexis (18 years) Lebrun brought their clan to life. Engaged in three different scenes, Stphane Lebrun’s two sons have once again distinguished themselves … but we repeat from week to week. In the big draw, that of the men’s singles, Flix cd has been frustrating to say the least in the round of 16 against Lo De Nodrest (Thorign TT) without leading 3 sets 1 and 10-7 in the 4th round, or 3 balls match…perfectly negotiated by his rival who completely reversed the trend to win 4-3 (11-8 8-11 10-12 8-11 13-11 11-5 11-9). His year was happier Alexis beating Robinots second 4-2 (Flix had knocked out Quentin), the number 4 of the table on the very tight score also of 11-6 11-7 4-11 11-9 9 – 11 11-5. The mission will eventually have been easier in the quarter-finals where he didn’t give a chance to Enzo Angles (TT Tours, No. 8), currently “virtual” No. 3 of the French ping given his current form. afford a world Top 20 at an Open a few weeks ago! The score of 4-0 (11-3 11-7 11-4 11-4) speaks for itself. This Sunday morning, Alexis challenges until then a cheap Simon Gauzy (Levallois Sport) (3 sets broken on the way in three matches), the head of the series No. 1 of these 91st French Championships of which he is the defending champion, no less.. “He’s never played it, but he has a small chance yes,” said Nathanal Molin. For a second participation in “France”, Alexis put in an exceptional performance that will result in a minimal medal. Also the Lebrun medals in the doubles And this will be the second for Alexis who, along with Esteban Dorr (Metz TT), another resident of the Montpellier Training Center, became French men’s doubles champion this Saturday by knocking out his brother Flix, associate Poret (10 -12 12-10 11-9 11-9) in the quarter-finals, the duo Lorentz – Ollivier (5-11 10-12 12-10 11-8 11-4) in the semi-finals before overcoming another handicap of 2 sets 0 in the final against the solid tandem Rembert – A. Robinot to win 9-11 9-11 11-9 13-11 11-5 to adorn himself with gold. And, while the emulation is in full swing with the Lebruns, Flix, who only failed in the mixed doubles semi-final with Lucie Mobarek (Alliance Nmes Montpellier TT), will also return from Cesson with bronze under his belt. This wonderful group shooting, this title of champion of France (DM) with bronze (DMi) and at least the same metal less than a performance of Alexis this Sunday confirms the merits of the Montpellier structure and will not fail to take up a new challenge, the communities are now ready to make common choices in terms of financial aid. Apart from this financial aspect, the story of the Lebruns, the duo from Montpellier, is beautiful, fantastic even and to say that these two are only 15 and 18 years old …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2021/12/18/tennis-de-table-felix-et-alexis-lebrun-repartiront-des-france-a-cesson-avec-les-valises-copieusement-garnies-10000728.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos