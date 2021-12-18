The Ashes: England mired by circumstances, selection and general sloppiness | Cricket News







England stare down 2-0 at The Ashes after another disappointing day in Adelaide

It would be incorrect to say that England’s tribulations in Ashes were entirely our own cause.

Australia, let’s not forget, is a fine test team, with three world class batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and David Warner and an excellent bowling attack, albeit one that has been exhausted in this game due to the forced absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood .

Man for man, it’s hard to argue that Australia isn’t the better side.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Fast bowler Mitchell Starc says Australia holds all the cards as they head into day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide Fast bowler Mitchell Starc says Australia holds all the cards as they head into day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide

Australia is also used to these conditions and England simply is not, with the tourists’ preparations severely hampered by the Covid quarantine, a lack of meaningful warm-up games and then rain, lots of rain, forcing the internal practice matches they did have scheduled. touched.

It’s not quite the meticulous pre-series preparation against quality opposition Sir Andrew Strauss’ 2010/11 Ashes winners enjoyed, is it?

Strauss’s men were battle-hardened, Joe Root’s were battle-shaven. Strauss side was done red hot, Root’s side well undercooked.

England’s plan this time, of course, was to beat Australia with speed. Head coach Chris Silverwood had identified Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone as the supersonic sailors who could break up the Baggy Greens. As it is, Silverwood only has one available, Wood, with elbow and back injuries that sideline Archer and Stone respectively.

Then there are the wider issues of whether the oft-criticized county structure hampers England’s ability to win test matches outdoors, with red ball cricket to the margins of the season and white ball cricket king at the

Ollie Pope trudges away after being fired for five by Nathan Lyon

That arguably makes it difficult to produce a range of ferocious fast bowlers and high quality spinners and, as a result, also for batters to get used to bowlers of that type on good throws.

When England are up against Mitchell Starc’s pace and Nathan Lyon is spinning the ball, it’s a world away from what they’re used to in county cricket, where mid-paced bowling and green pitches predominate.

Green pitches also make scoring runs an unenviable task and hardly inspire confidence in batters, as England’s long search for players to support Root and Ben Stokes probably attests.

Again, it’s not Root, his players, or Silverwood’s fault. Decisions about structure are made above their heads, although the ECB leaders could do worse than heeding Root’s words about the domestic situation after England’s defeat in India earlier this year.

So yes, England’s woes at Ashes aren’t entirely their own fault, but they aren’t helping themselves either with a series of questionable decisions that are sure to help Australia approach a 2-0 series lead.

England seems to miss the pace of the rested Mark Wood

Selection calls meant England dropped both James Anderson and Stuart Broad on a Brisbane green top, then ended up with five English sailors on a dry Adelaide surface, clamoring for the difference Wood’s pace and some front line would have made.

Writing in his Daily mail column, Sky Sports Cricket’s Nasser Hussain said: “You just can’t put all your eggs in one basket. England chose the side in Adelaide they should have played in Brisbane. They shouldn’t have picked five English sailors just because it’s a day-night test.”

Despite all the planning that Root and Silverwood emphasized that England had done for this trip, they are probably guilty of over-planning and hesitation. What they are certainly guilty of is giving Australia early Christmas presents.

Dropped catches, missed runs and expensive no-balls prevented England from removing David Warner cheaper in Brisbane than for the 94 he eventually made, while a number of imperfections in Adelaide allowed the gum-munching Marnus Labuschagne to score 103, his sixth Test century in 20 matches. Mis-fields and a tad short bowling were other faux pas.

Polite to wait for us to wake up before collapsing. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) December 18, 2021

Loose hits in batting also contributed to England’s downfall, with Root’s side rolling for 147 on opening day in Brisbane and then losing eight wickets for 74 runs on day four at The Gabba.

It was a similar story on day three in Adelaide, with much of the hard work put in by Root and Dawid Malan as they propelled their side from 17-2 to 140-2 over dinner, then being undone by a cluster of avoidable wickets.

Root fiddled with the stump outside and snapped at a delivery from Cameron Green that he could have left behind. Malan cut a ball that was too close to cut and fell on Starc.

Extremely loose shot from Buttler, who threw the bat at the ball aimed diagonally over him from Starc. Buttler faced all his 15 balls from the left arm and consistently charged the full balls on the outside – but the wicket ball moved 2 degrees away from him and took the edge. #Ash pic.twitter.com/99Ixao9IlS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2021

An apparently confused Ollie Pope worked Lyon tamely to short leg after moving the field. Jos Buttler – perhaps with his mind still messed up after dropping Labuschagne at 21 and 95 on day one – was tempted to drive to a ball that slanted over him and left for a blob of 15 balls.

Those wickets followed Haseeb Hameed who skewed debutant Michael Neser midway through late on day two. Soft resignation, after soft resignation for England. This Australian lace is good enough, they don’t need to be decorated with gifts.

A 2-0 deficit seems somewhat inevitable, even if rain is forecast for Adelaide on Sunday and cricket, as Stokes proved at Headingley in 2019, has the ability to amaze.

Another disastrous day for England. They briefly reduced Australia’s winning chances to below 50% (although their own never went above 5%), but another slump has left the hosts in full control, with their WinViz at 80%. #Ash — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2021

If defeat is the result, however, England will have no choice but to believe they can still make it 3-2 by winning at Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart. They wouldn’t be doing their job right if they didn’t think so.

But you could forgive English fans for fearing it would end up being the backlog Glenn McGrath always predicts. Five to Australia. Zero to England.

Circumstances beyond their control, decisions they have very good control over and some general sloppiness have left England in the mire of Ashes.