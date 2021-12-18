Tennis: Murray says clear-thinking key on his way back up





ABU DHABI (AFP) – Andy Murray believes he is playing with more “clarity” and a better idea of ​​how to stack up against the top players as he approaches the new season with renewed purpose and confidence. The former world No. 1 with 134 in the rankings had a positive weekend in Abu Dhabi, taking two wins over Dan Evans and Rafael Nadal before losing to Andrey Rublev in the final of an exhibition tournament. Trying to make a comeback that no player with a metal hip has ever dared, 34-year-old Murray struggled to find his best form against the top players last season but finished 2021 with promising results, including two top players. -10 triumphs over Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner. “I feel like I’m a lot clearer in my head now about how I’m going to play and how I’m going to handle my matches in the coming year,” Murray told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. “Decision making comes from a clear mind and clarity about the way you want to play and at the moment I’m pretty sure of that and I believe that will help me in the important moments.” Murray missed last February’s Australian Open after contracting Covid-19 and with the current surge in cases in the UK, the Scotsman is wary of a similar fate ahead of next month’s action in Melbourne. “Of course it’s a concern,” he said. “I want to try to stay safe. When I get home I will do all my physical training at home in my house and not go to the national tennis center; there have been a number of cases every 10 days in the last week.” Murray expects to be awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the Australian Open – a tournament in which he reached five finals and lost. The Briton has a strong 48-13 win-loss record at Melbourne Park, but has also experienced so many near misses Down Under. “I feel like I might deserve an Australian Open, but I never made it in the big games there,” he admitted. “I got close and was in a good position a few times but couldn’t convert so that’s something I’ll have to deal with of course. But my memories of Australia, in terms of how I feel about the place, I find it’s great there.” Nadal without obligation at Australian Open Murray, who recently parted ways with his nearly six-year coach Jamie Delgado, has yet to confirm whether he will extend his probationary period with German coach Jan de Witt, who was with him in Abu Dhabi this week. “I’m flying home tonight, will have a chat with the team, review how the week was. I think it was positive overall,” he said.

