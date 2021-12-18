Question marks must be answered before Shen hockey can be successful – Saratogian

CLIFTON PARK, NY Shen High School Hockey started the season with a 1-4-1 record. Shen has a long season ahead of them to bounce back from the bleak start.

I think we’re a better team than how we play, said Shen Head Coach Juan de la Rocha after the teams’ 2-2 draw with Queensbury on Wednesday night. There is much more potential. We are currently finding our way as a team.

Shens has suffered four losses this season against opponents from the Section: St. Marys (Section VI), Williamsville North (Section VI), Ithaca (Section IV) and Syracuse (Section III). The Plainsmen scored 24-7 in the out-of-section game with the biggest dagger being an 11-3 loss to Syracuse.

The non-competition games give you an idea of ​​where you stand in the state. We are planning games that we know will be tough games, said de la Rocha. We’ve certainly learned a lot in the last four games and it’s about getting better for league games.

Andrew Thorton’s last minute goal sent Shen and Queensbury into extra time with a 2-2 draw on December 15. The match eventually ended in a draw. (Photo by Joe Boyle).

Shen’s two league games to date have been in Queensbury and the Capital District Jets Shen’s Friday night match-up with Adirondack has been postponed. The squad is 1-0-1 thanks to a 6-5 win over the Jets on December 8. Shen is currently sixth in the Capital District High School Hockey League standings with only the two games played.

Going into the season, we lost a lot of key seniors to us last year, said Senior Captain Joe Celtruda. Guys who have been a big contributor so we are looking to replace them this year and see who can move up.

Shens’ leading scorer is sophomore Freddie Hicks who has four goals and six assists. His four goals tie him with senior Nolan Sullivan as the team high. Sullivan has seven points this season with captain Joe Celtruda and Nate Hutchens rounding out the top scorers with six points each.

Shen is currently playing with their line combinations. Hicks bounces between the blue line and forward positions and guys are really not sure who they will be playing with from day to day. Bounce off the line is a growing pain that de la Rocha sees as a tool to hopefully find the best pairs and combinations to develop his young team.

There are still guys fighting for roles. We have some identity issues where we try to put guys in different situations, de la Rocha said. We asked more of them than what they are giving us now. We’ll have to find out how much we can push them. We find our way.

Until now, De la Rocha has associated flipping with chemistry problems and players having to trust each other to understand their roles and assignments.

A lot of it is chemistry. You try to find which lines work best, de la Rocha said. It’s tricky because you’re playing with covid and you have different guys all the time. Several things emerge. It’s a next man up mentality and we have a lot of young guys on the bench who are younger and thirsty and ready to step in. If they get the chance, you hope they take advantage of it. We had a kid or two who did that today.

Junior Andrew Thorton is one of the players who took advantage of the Ice Age on Wednesday when Thorton had a goal and assist to lead the Plainsmen to 2-2. Thorntons’ goal in the final 12 seconds of the game was his first career goal at the varsity level.

12 more seconds and @shenhockey draw at 2 with the goalkeeper #518Puck pic.twitter.com/oylFgvaFlb — Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) December 16, 2021

We’ve had a lot of guys rise to prominent roles, Celtruda said. We’ve had young guys in all positions.

Thornton played in limited capacity in the 2020-21 covid season, scoring just two assists with a -3 +/- in 13 games played as a sophomore.

Hicks and Thorton were the goalscorers on Wednesday, but Sullivan looked like a player who could take over a game. He was physical and strong on the puck and the attack seemed to flow through him when he was on the ice.

It changes every day, de la Rocha said of how often line combinations change. We have attackers who play defense, guys who go from first line to third line, we have guys who were put down as fourth line and before you know it they get minutes in first or second line. We were just trying to find our way.

Shen’s top two lines seemed to have eaten most of the Ice Age against Queensbury, with guys looking a little gassed as the regulations came to an end. However, Thorntons’ goal quickly gave the team new energy.

It’s not that frustrating. Guys are ready to adapt, Celtruda said of the team change so far. Sometimes you have to step up into those roles and do your best.

Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Shen team this season is in the fold. Goaltending hasn’t been the biggest problem for Shen over the past few seasons. Last season, Jon Coons and Lucas Lasher played three seasons with the varsity team, before that, Kent Leighton and John Sassone have been the backbone of Shen’s defense since the 2017-18 season.

The list could go on, but the moral of the story is that in the past decade, Shen has gotten at least one entry-level goalkeeper with varsity experience. Now both Mason Snider and James Murdock will be in the fold in their first seasons of varsity hockey.

We have a few guys on our team this year who don’t have the experience, said de la Rocha. We’ve been in quite a bit of contact with goalkeepers and they usually get their foot in the door as a sophomore, maybe a year on our practice team and you see them develop. Last year both Coons and Lasher didn’t get too much the year before and last year they split it in the middle.

Statistically not good for either goalkeeper at the moment. Murdock has played five games with an average of 4.91 goals and a save percentage of .798. Snider in three appearances to date has conceded 7.01 goals with a .755 save percentage.

We had the two best goalkeepers in the section last year and our young lads did a fantastic job stepping up, Celtruda said. They get better every game and you can see their confidence is definitely increasing. We have great confidence in them.

Murdock was in goal on Wednesday and had little pressure. He handled two shorthanded breakways and wasn’t tested too often. One of the goals from an awkward angle on the half board he would probably want back, but he showed raw athleticism and speed overall. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s at 63, which probably makes him 65 on skates, the prototypical goalkeeper in today’s game.

Murdock showed flashes but needs some cleaning. Hopefully, with experience and some games under their belts, he and Snider can turn things around in their first varsity season.

Shen’s last game of 2021 would be Friday, so the Plainsmen have an extended break. Barring any late schedule changes, their next game will be against the Mohawks on January 5.

That’s why the season lasts four months, adds de la Rocha. You can go 0-20 and if you get into sectionals you only need to win three games. It’s okay to make mistakes along the way, as long as there’s growth.